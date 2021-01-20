Ocean’s Eleven Widescreen Edition DVD

View larger $5.99 $2.99 - Select Qty - 1

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item.

Original U.S. Release: December 7, 2001

Rating: PG-13

Danny Ocean likes his chances. All he asks is that his handpicked squad of 10 grifters and cons play the game like they have nothing to lose. If all goes right, the payoff will be a fat $150 million. Divided by 11. You do the math.

The item is in very good condition, with slight wear on the case from storage. Please review photos for condition details.

Audio Commentary: Feature-length audio commentary with stars Matt Damon, Brad Pitt and Andy Garcia Feature-length audio commentary with director Steven Soderbergh and screenwriter Ted Griffin

DVD ROM Features: DVD-ROM enabled - "In or Out" Game and web links

Documentaries: Behind-the-scenes documentary HBO First Look: "The Making Of Ocean's Eleven" Behind-the-scenes documentary: "The Look Of the Con," an inside look at the fashion in Ocean's Eleven

Interactive Menus

Scene Access

Theatrical Trailer

Number of Discs: 1

Audio: Dolby Digital 5.1

Runtime: 117

Region: 1

Cast: Bernie Mac | Brad Pitt | Casey Affleck | Don Cheadle | Eddie Jemison | Elliott Gould | George Clooney | Julia Roberts | Matt Damon | Paul L. Nolan

Directors: Steven Soderbergh

Project Name: Ocean's Eleven

