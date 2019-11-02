The Human Monster Restored Collector’s Edition Blu-ray (2019)

View larger $24.95 $16.97 - Select Qty - 1

Genres: Crime | Film Noir | Horror

Studio: VCI Entertainment

Original U.S. Release: March 24, 1940

Item Release Date: October 29, 2019

Rating: NR

Paralyzing Fear! King of all Brutes!

Bela Lugosi gives one of his finest portraits of evil in this adaptation of Edgar Wallace’s terror-thriller-mystery THE DARK EYES OF LONDON. A series of ‘drownings’ have Scotland Yard baffled. One common denominator; the dead men were heavily insured through a particular brokerage firm…and all the policies were paid off. Larry Hold, a Scotland Yard detective, and a visiting American cop from Chicago get on the trail and, with the help of the daughter of one of the dead men, discover a horrifying cause to the so-called ‘accidents/suicides.’

Behind it all is a human monster, a doctor who is using a home for blind men as a front for his nightmarish activities. His main tool is a gargoyle-like brute who eventually becomes the madman’s downfall. The tension mounts as the plot develops in the best thriller tradition with danger lurking at every turn and a hairs-breath escape or two thrown in to season the recipe. Filmed in England, this one reeks with atmosphere, with the proceedings dominated by Bela Lugosi as the fiend more diabolical than any criminal the Scotland Yard has encountered.

Special Features

Commentary Track by noted film historian, author and Bela Lugosi expert, Gary Don Rhodes

Commentary Track by film historian David del Valle and author, screenwriter and ‘monster kid,’ Phoef Sutton

Liner Notes written by film historian Patrick McCabe

Archival Video 'Intimate Interview with Bela Lugosi'

Extensive Poster and Photo Gallery

Original U.S. Re-issue Theatrical Trailer

First Time on Blu-ray!

2K Restoration from 35mm & 16mm archival film elements

Cast: Bela Lugosi | Greta Gynt | Hugh Williams

Directors: Walter Summers

Project Name: The Human Monster

