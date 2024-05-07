Science Fiction Monster Film The Guyver Releases on 4K UHD and Blu-ray for the First Time (2024)

Unearthed Films

Unearthed Films releases the Sci-Fi/Fantasy classic The Guyver on Limited Collector’s Edition 4K UHD and Collector’s Edition Blu-ray for the first time. The home video release feature a 4K restoration and numerous bonus materials.

The Guyver centers on college student Sean Barker (Jack Armstrong), who finds the Guyver, an alien device that transforms him into a cyborg fighting machine. By uncovering the device, Barker inadvertently makes himself a target of the evil Chronos Corporation, who will stop at nothing to retrieve the device, including kidnapping Sean’s girlfriend Mizuki (Vivian Wu). Sean’s only hope is a mysterious CIA agent named Max Reed (Mark Hamill).

Together they fight to save Mizuki, keep the Guyver out of Chronos’ hands and stop their ultimate goal of world domination. The Guyver is directed by Screaming Mad George (Freaked) and Steve Wang (Drive) and produced by Brian Yuzna (Re-Animator, Honey, I Shrunk the Kids).

The 4K UHD + Blu-ray + CD Soundtrack Limited Collector’s Edition includes new commentary with co-directors Screaming Mad George and Steve Wang, a new interview with producer Brian Yuzna and co-director Screaming Mad George, outtakes with commentary by co-directors Screaming Mad George and Steve Wang, a new gag reel, a new production and artwork gallery, an alternate title sequence, trailers, and The Guyver soundtrack, composed by Matthew Morse.

The Blu-ray Collector’s Edition includes new commentary, a new interview with producer Brian Yuzna and co-director Screaming Mad George, outtakes with commentary by co directors Screaming Mad George and Steve Wang, a new gag reel, a new production and artwork gallery, an alternate title sequence, and trailers.

The DVD Edition special features include a commentary with co-directors Screaming Mad George and Steve Wang, moderated by Dom O’Brien, the author of Budget Biomorphs: The Making of The Guyver Films.