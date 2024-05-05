WrestleMania Las Vegas 2025 (2025)

Allegiant Stadium

United States > Nevada > Las Vegas > > 89118

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE selected the city of Las Vegas to host WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20, 2025.

WrestleMania has evolved from a made-for-television spectacle into a cultural phenomenon complete with stadium and arena events, fan festivities and premium experiences. In addition to the two-night stadium event, WWE will bring Raw, SmackDown, NXT Stand & Deliver, WWE World and the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony to Las Vegas, as well as a variety of community outreach events designed to give back to the local region.