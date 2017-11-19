Twitter
Machete Robert De Niro as Senator McLaughlin 24 x 36 Inch Character Movie Poster

Machete Robert De Niro as Senator McLaughlin 24 x 36 Inch Character Movie Poster
$13.99

$10.98


1 in stock


PosterSKU: 171120-67353-1
Part No: ST5010-R
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor
Genres: Action | Crime | Cult Cinema | Exploitation | Grindhouse Films | Thrillers
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Dimension Films
Original U.S. Release: September 3, 2010
Rating: R
Details

In the Robert Rodriguez grindhouse homage Machete, an ex-Federale codenamed “Machete” (Danny Trejo) launches a brutal revenge campaign against his former boss (Jeff Fahey), after being set-up and betrayed by the man who hired him to assassinate a Texas Senator (Robert De Niro). This character poster from the film features Senator McLaughlin’s character.

Specifications

  • Size: 24x36 in

Cast: Cheech Marin | Danny Trejo | Don Johnson | Jeff Fahey | Jessica Alba | Lindsay Lohan | Michelle Rodriguez | Robert De Niro | Shea Whigham | Steven Seagal
Directors: Ethan Maniquis | Robert Rodriguez
Project Name: Machete

