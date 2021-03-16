Share Page Support Us
Stephen King’s Later Paperback Edition

Stephen King’s Later Paperback Edition
$15.99
$12.97
2 in stock
Softcover Book
SKU: 210316-85707-1
ISBN-13: 9781789096491
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

Sometimes growing up means facing your demons.

The son of a struggling single mother, Jamie Conklin just wants an ordinary childhood. But Jamie is no ordinary child. Born with an unnatural ability his mom urges him to keep secret, Jamie can see what no one else can see and learn what no one else can learn. But the cost of using this ability is higher than Jamie can imagine – as he discovers when an NYPD detective draws him into the pursuit of a killer who has threatened to strike from beyond the grave.

LATER is Stephen King at his finest, a terrifying and touching story of innocence lost and the trials that test our sense of right and wrong. With echoes of King’s classic novel It, LATER is a powerful, haunting, unforgettable exploration of what it takes to stand up to evil in all the faces it wears.

Special Features

  • Described as "Part detective tale, part thriller…touching and genuine” by The New York Times
  • Number 1 New York Times Bestseller

Specifications

  • Pages: 272
  • Size: 5 x 8 x 0.72 in
