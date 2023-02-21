Share Page Support Us
Beautiful Creatures: The Manga Convention Exclusive Free Preview Flip Book [R75]

$3.74
$3.40
See Options

1 in stock
Mag
SKU: 230221-106619
Weight: 0.5 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Beautiful Creatures: The Manga Convention Exclusive Free Preview Flip Book. Beautiful Creatures is part of a book series by Kami Garcia and Margaret Stohl. The manga was a tie-in to a film adaptation of the novel that was released in 2013.

