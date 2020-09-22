Share Page Support Us
The Astounding Wolf-Man Number 1 Signed by Robert Kirkman (2007) [C30]

View larger
$69.99

$49.97


1 in stock


comicSKU: 200922-82048-1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Product Types: Books | Comics
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Fantasy | Monster Movies
Studio: Image Comics
Item Release Date: May 1, 2007
Details

The Astounding Wolf-Man Number 1 Signed by Robert Kirkman (2007). The item was signed by Robert Kirkman at New York Comic-Con in 2010, after The Walking Dead premiered as a runaway hit on AMC Television. I have added a photo I took of Kirkman during the first-ever NYCC panel for The Walking Dead. He signed at The Image Comics table during the event.


Authors: Robert Kirkman

