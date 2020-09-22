The Astounding Wolf-Man Number 1 Signed by Robert Kirkman (2007) [C30]

View larger $69.99 $49.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





comic SKU: 200922-82048-1

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Robert Kirkman items

Product Types: Books | Comics

Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Fantasy | Monster Movies

Studio: Image Comics

Item Release Date: May 1, 2007

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Astounding Wolf-Man Number 1 Signed by Robert Kirkman (2007). The item was signed by Robert Kirkman at New York Comic-Con in 2010, after The Walking Dead premiered as a runaway hit on AMC Television. I have added a photo I took of Kirkman during the first-ever NYCC panel for The Walking Dead. He signed at The Image Comics table during the event.



Authors: Robert Kirkman

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Comics | Fantasy | Image Comics | Monster Movies