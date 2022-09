View larger $3.29

The New Wave Comic Book Issue No.9 1986 Eclipse Comics, Still in the world of Avalon, the heroes have to take on the priestesses, which means super powers versus super magic in “The Lady’s Daughter” with script by Mindy Newell and art by Karl Waller & Ty Templeton and “Freedom of Choice” with script by Mindy Newell and art by Lee Weeks and Ty Templeton. The Priestess Of Avalon

