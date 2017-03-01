John Wick: Chapter 2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

$14.99
John Wick become an instant cult classic after racking up 100M at the global box office and being a #1 rental. The soundtrack sold 40K copies worldwide thanks to a killer score from Tyler Bates and Joel J. Richard (Guardians of the Galaxy), and a collection of original tracks. Bates returns for the sequel which once again includes a handful of original songs from Jerry Cantrell (Allce in Chains), Nostalghia and Le Castle Vania.
John Wick: Chapter 2 stars Keanu Reeves, Riccardo Scamarcio, Ian McShane, Ruby Rose, Common, Claudia Gerini, Lance Reddick, Laurence Fishburne, Tobias Segal, John Leguizamo and Bridget Moynahan.
- Plastic Heart by: Joel J. Richard | Nostalghia | Tyler Bates
2:49
- Shark Chevelle by: Joel J. Richard | Tyler Bates
1:17
- Man Of Focus by: Joel J. Richard | Tyler Bates
3:24
- Sumo Showdown by: Joel J. Richard | Tyler Bates
3:20
- Peace & Vodka by: Joel J. Richard | Tyler Bates
2:59
- Missing Helen by: Joel J. Richard | Tyler Bates
2:16
- Back In The Ground by: Joel J. Richard | Tyler Bates
2:22
- Santino by: Joel J. Richard | Tyler Bates
5:49
- Walk To Museum by: Joel J. Richard | Tyler Bates
1:03
- Guns & Turtlenecks by: Joel J. Richard | Tyler Bates
1:41
- Wick In Rome by: Joel J. Richard | Tyler Bates
2:28
- Suits Maps And Guns by: Joel J. Richard | Tyler Bates
5:05
- Coronation by: Nostalghia | Tyler Bates
2:59
- John Wick Mode by: Le Castle Vania
3:07
- Razor Bath by: Joel J. Richard | Tyler Bates
5:29
- Catacombs by: Joel J. Richard | Tyler Bates
3:49
- La Vendetta by: Joel J. Richard | Tyler Bates
3:40
- Fountain Foes by: Joel J. Richard | Tyler Bates
2:07
- Knives On A Train by: Joel J. Richard | Tyler Bates
2:42
- Presto Museum Battle by: Joel J. Richard
2:54
- Mirror Mayhem by: Joel J. Richard | Tyler Bates
4:29
- John Wick Reckoning by: Joel J. Richard | Tyler Bates
3:02
- A Job To Do by: Gil Sharone | Jerry Cantrell | Tyler Bates
4:50
Cast: Bridget Moynahan | Claudia Gerini | Common | Ian McShane | John Leguizamo | Keanu Reeves | Lance Reddick | Laurence Fishburne | Riccardo Scamarcio | Tobias Segal
Directors: Chad Stahelski
