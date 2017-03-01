Twitter
John Wick: Chapter 2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

$14.99

$11.95


4 in stock


CDSKU: 170301-63447-1
UPC: 030206747287
Part No: VAR067472.2
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Cult Flavor
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Crime | Thriller
Studio: Varese Sarabande
Original U.S. Release: February 10, 2017
Item Release Date: March 3, 2017
Rating: R
Details

John Wick become an instant cult classic after racking up 100M at the global box office and being a #1 rental. The soundtrack sold 40K copies worldwide thanks to a killer score from Tyler Bates and Joel J. Richard (Guardians of the Galaxy), and a collection of original tracks. Bates returns for the sequel which once again includes a handful of original songs from Jerry Cantrell (Allce in Chains), Nostalghia and Le Castle Vania.

John Wick: Chapter 2 stars Keanu Reeves, Riccardo Scamarcio, Ian McShane, Ruby Rose, Common, Claudia Gerini, Lance Reddick, Laurence Fishburne, Tobias Segal, John Leguizamo and Bridget Moynahan.

Cast: Bridget Moynahan | Claudia Gerini | Common | Ian McShane | John Leguizamo | Keanu Reeves | Lance Reddick | Laurence Fishburne | Riccardo Scamarcio | Tobias Segal
Directors: Chad Stahelski

