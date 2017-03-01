The Gate Vestron Video Collector’s Edition Blu-ray

View larger $39.97 $28.59 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5

Original U.S. Release: May 15, 1987

Item Release Date: February 28, 2017

Rating: PG-13

Details

The Vestron Video Collector’s Series unleashes unspeakable horrors when The Gate arrives for the first time on limited-edition Blu-ray™ on February 28 from Lionsgate. When two suburban kids accidentally open a portal filled with pint-sized demons hell-bent on taking over the planet, it’s up to them to seal the gateway and save mankind! The Gate features all-new, never-before-seen featurettes and audio commentary. A must-have for all classic horror fans, The Gate limited-edition Vestron Video Collector’s Series Blu-ray is now available.

When best friends Glen and Terry stumble across a mysterious crystalline rock in Glen’s backyard, they quickly dig up the newly sodden lawn searching for more precious stones. Instead, they unearth The Gate — an underground chamber of terrifying demonic evil. The teenagers soon understand what evil they’ve released as they are overcome with an assortment of horrific experiences. With fiendish followers invading suburbia, it’s now up to the kids to discover the secret that can lock The Gate forever . . . if it’s not too late.

Special Features

Audio Commentaries: Director Tibor Takacs, Writer Michael Nankin, and Special Effects Designer & Supervisor Randall William Cook, Special Effects Designer & Supervisor Randall William Cook, Special Make-Up Effects Artist Craig Reardon, Special Effects Artist Frank Carere, and Matte Photographer Bill Taylor

Isolated Score Selections and Audio Interview with Composers Michael Hoenig and J. Peter Robinson

“The Gate: Unlocked” Featurette

“Minion Maker” Featurette

“From Hell It Came” Featurette

“The Workman Speaks!” Featurette

“Made in Canada” Featurette

“From Hell: The Creatures & Demons of The Gate” Featurette

“The Gatekeepers” Featurette

“Making of The Gate” Featurette

Teaser Trailer

Theatrical Trailer

TV Spot

Storyboard Gallery

Behind-the-Scenes Still Gallery

Specifications

Subtitles: English, Spanish, English SDH

Runtime: 85

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Audio: Original DTS 2.0 Stereo

Cast: Andrew Gunn | Carl Kraines | Christa Denton | Deborah Grover | Ingrid Veninger | Jennifer Irwin | Kelly Rowan | Linda Goranson | Louis Tripp | Scot Denton | Sean Fagan | Stephen Dorff

Directors: Tibor Takács

Related Items

Categories

