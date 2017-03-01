Officer Downe (Based on the graphic novel by Joe Casey and Chris Burnham)

View larger $26.97 From: $15.99 Use dropdown to see multiple styles available and all sizes for each one. \/ Choose From 2 Options \/ Blu-ray $17.99 DVD $15.99 - Select Qty - 1 2

2 in stock Blu-ray - Select Qty - 1 2

2 in stock DVD





Blu-ray SKU: 170301-63437-1

UPC: 876964011365

Weight: 0.11 lbs

Condition: New DVD SKU: 170301-63437-2

UPC: 876964011358

Weight: 0.11 lbs

Condition: New SKU: 170301-63437-1UPC: 876964011365Weight: 0.11 lbsCondition: NewSKU: 170301-63437-2UPC: 876964011358Weight: 0.11 lbsCondition: New



Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Formats: Blu-ray | DVD

Genres: Action | Comedy | Crime | Science Fiction

Studio: Magnolia

Original U.S. Release: November 18, 2016

Item Release Date: February 28, 2017

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Take a ride along in a hyper-real Los Angeles for the story of a savage L.A. policeman who is repeatedly resurrected and returned to active duty through dark science technology. When a rookie officer is recruited as backup, he discovers there’s much more to the reputed super-cop than a mindless law enforcement drone warring against a twisted rogue gallery of over-the-top super-villains. From the graphic novel by Joe Casey and Chris Burnham.

Specifications

Language: English

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Alison Lohman | Ankur Bhatt | Bruno Gunn | Cody Renee Cameron | Kim Coates | Lindsay Pulsipher | Meadow Williams | Reno Wilson | Sam Witwer | Sona Eyambe | Tracy Vilar | Tyler Ross

Directors: Shawn Crahan

Related Items

Categories

Action | Blu-ray | Comedy | Crime | DVD | Featured | Magnolia | Movies & TV | Science Fiction