Officer Downe (Based on the graphic novel by Joe Casey and Chris Burnham)

$26.97

From: $15.99


2 in stock
Blu-ray
2 in stock
DVD
Blu-raySKU: 170301-63437-1
UPC: 876964011365
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: New
DVDSKU: 170301-63437-2
UPC: 876964011358
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: Blu-ray | DVD
Genres: Action | Comedy | Crime | Science Fiction
Studio: Magnolia
Original U.S. Release: November 18, 2016
Item Release Date: February 28, 2017
Rating: R
Details

Take a ride along in a hyper-real Los Angeles for the story of a savage L.A. policeman who is repeatedly resurrected and returned to active duty through dark science technology. When a rookie officer is recruited as backup, he discovers there’s much more to the reputed super-cop than a mindless law enforcement drone warring against a twisted rogue gallery of over-the-top super-villains. From the graphic novel by Joe Casey and Chris Burnham.

Specifications

  • Language: English
  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Alison Lohman | Ankur Bhatt | Bruno Gunn | Cody Renee Cameron | Kim Coates | Lindsay Pulsipher | Meadow Williams | Reno Wilson | Sam Witwer | Sona Eyambe | Tracy Vilar | Tyler Ross
Directors: Shawn Crahan

Categories

Action | Blu-ray | Comedy | Crime | DVD | Featured | Magnolia | Movies & TV | Science Fiction

