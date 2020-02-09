Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace Boss Nass Action Figure CommTech Chip Reader (1998) [1239]

Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace Boss Nass Action Figure CommTech Chip Reader (1998) [1239]
View larger

$11.99

$7.99


1 in stock


toySKU: 200209-80302-1
UPC: 076281841199
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Star Wars  items
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Genres: Action | Adventure | Science Fiction
Studio: Hasbro
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace Boss Nass Action Figure CommTech Chip Reader (1998).

This item is new but there a few bends in card packaging. Please review photos.

Specifications

  • Material: Plastic
  • Size: 3.75 in


Project Name: Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace

Related Items

Sci Fi (SyFy) Magazine (December 2006) Holiday Gift Guide [9231]
Godzilla vs Mothra 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster
The Barbi Twins Adventures Topps Comics Number 1 (July 1995)
Bruce Lee’s Chinese Gung Fu: The Philosophical Art of Self-Defense – Revised and Updated
Django Prepare A Coffin Arrow 2-Disc Special Edition Blu-ray + DVD Combo Set Spaghetti Western
Alfred Hitchcock: Music from His Films – North By Northwest, Psycho, Vertigo, The 39 Steps + More
Monopoly: Planet of the Apes Retro Art Edition
The Blood Guard – Carter Roy (2014)
New York Comic-Con (NYCC) 2018 Program Guide
John Carpenter’s The Thing Drew Struzan painted 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster

Categories

Action | Adventure | Hasbro | Science Fiction | Toys & Figures

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *