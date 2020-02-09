Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Star Wars: The Power of the Force Biggs Darklighter Action Figure (1997) [1228]

Star Wars: The Power of the Force Biggs Darklighter Action Figure (1997) [1228]
View larger

$9.99

$7.97


1 in stock


toySKU: 200209-80300-1
UPC: 076281697581
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Star Wars  items
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Genres: Action | Adventure | Science Fiction
Studio: Kenner
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Star Wars: The Power of the Force Biggs Darklighter with Blaster Pistol Action Figure (1997).

This item is new but there a few bends in card packaging. Please review photos.

Specifications

  • Material: Plastic

Related Items

Hot Wheels Ralph McQuarrie Star Wars Die-Cast Metal 1934 Chrysler Airflow Vehicle
Double Impact Special Collector’s Edition Blu-ray
The Harlem Hellfighters SIGNED by Max Brooks
Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress 24 x 36 inch Anime Series Poster
Kick Illustrated Magazine (January 1981) 190135
The Simpson’s: The Complete Twentieth Season Collector’s Blu-ray Edition
The Legend of Bruce Lee Volume 2 – Asian biopic on the iconic martial arts master and actor
DC Direct Kingdom Come Green Lantern Collector Action Figure Wave 1 Alex Ross (2003)
Our Army at War Sgt. Rock’s Easy Co. (No. 133, Aug 1963) Joe Kubert [9051]
Bride of Frankenstein 24 x 36 inch Black & White Movie Poster

Categories

Action | Adventure | Kenner | Science Fiction | Toys & Figures

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *