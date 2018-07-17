Angel Sanctuary DVD Complete Series Episodes 1-3 (2001) US Manga Corps Anime

$11.99
$5.49
DVDSKU: 180717-74160-1
UPC: 719987204720
ISBN-10: 1586640437
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: DVD
Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comedy | Comic Based | Fantasy
Details
The first three episodes of the Angel Sanctuary series. This is the rare Region 1 edition. The disc and case are in very good condition, with slight wear on the case from storage. The disc is in good condition with a few smudges and small scratches.
Special Features
- Behind the Scenes Video
- The Making of the English Dub
- Trivia
- Character Sketches
- Art Gallery
- Meet the Characters
- Spoken Languages: English and Japanese with English Subtitles
- DVD-Rom Features:
- Art Gallery
- Cast and Production Credits
- Character Sketches Scripts
- and More
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comedy | Comic Based | DVD | Fantasy | Movies & TV