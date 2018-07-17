Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Angel Sanctuary DVD Complete Series Episodes 1-3 (2001) US Manga Corps Anime

Angel Sanctuary DVD Complete Series Episodes 1-3 (2001) US Manga Corps Anime
View larger
Angel Sanctuary DVD Complete Series Episodes 1-3 (2001) US Manga Corps Anime
Angel Sanctuary DVD Complete Series Episodes 1-3 (2001) US Manga Corps Anime

$11.99

$5.49


1 in stock


DVDSKU: 180717-74160-1
UPC: 719987204720
ISBN-10: 1586640437
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: DVD
Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comedy | Comic Based | Fantasy
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The first three episodes of the Angel Sanctuary series. This is the rare Region 1 edition. The disc and case are in very good condition, with slight wear on the case from storage. The disc is in good condition with a few smudges and small scratches.

Special Features

  • Behind the Scenes Video
  • The Making of the English Dub
  • Trivia
  • Character Sketches
  • Art Gallery
  • Meet the Characters
  • Spoken Languages: English and Japanese with English Subtitles
  • DVD-Rom Features:
  • Art Gallery
  • Cast and Production Credits
  • Character Sketches Scripts
  • and More

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Related Items

Murder Weapon & Deadly Embrace Blu-ray + DVD Combo
Kong: Skull Island King Kong Fights at Sunset Long Sleeve, Tank Top, Polo and Work Apparel
Badlands Criterion Collection Special Edition
The Hitman’s Bodyguard Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Armitage: Dual-Matrix Limited Edition Metal Lunch Box, DVD and McFarlane Variant Figurine Set #13368/15000
Delirium 24 x 36 Inch Art Poster
Marvel Universe MiniMates Toys 4-Pack – Peter Parker, Spider-Man, Kingpin and Bullseye [Diamond Select/Art Asylum]
Star Trek: The Original Series Spock Portrait 24 x 36 Inch Television Poster
2001: A Space Odyssey 36 x 24 Inch Horizontal Movie Poster
The Bees Blu-ray + DVD Combo Pack

Categories

Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comedy | Comic Based | DVD | Fantasy | Movies & TV

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *