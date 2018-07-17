A Scanner Darkly Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

7 Years From Now

Aphids

Swallowed Up in Victory

Strawberry Pie

The Dark World Where I Dwell

Sex, Beer, and Pills

A Farm Near the Mountains

Bug-Bite Squared

Pose as a Nark

Do You Like Cats'

A Scanner Darkly

Abrasocaine

Part of the Plan

Are You Experiencing Any Difficulties'

Your Move, Peterbilt

Room 203

Escorted to the Bright Lights

You'll See the Way You Saw Before

A New Path

Little Blue Flowers

Darkly Mix - Jack Dangers

Call Sign/aleph:/ - DJ Spooky