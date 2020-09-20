Cruising Special Edition DVD (2020)

View larger $19.99 $15.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

Original U.S. Release: February 15, 1980

Item Release Date: August 20, 2019

Rating: R

Details

Academy Award-winner William Friedkin (The Exorcist, The French Connection) directs Al Pacino as an undercover cop pitched into New York’s seedy underbelly in Cruising. New York is caught in the grip of a sadistic serial killer who is preying on the patrons of the city’s underground bars. Captain Edelson (Paul Sorvino) tasks young rookie Steve Burns (Pacino) with infiltrating the S&M subculture to try and lure the killer out of the shadows – but as he immerses himself deeper and deeper into the underworld, Steve risks losing his own identity in the process. Taking the premise and title from reporter Gerald Walker’s novel, Cruising was the subject of great controversy at the time of its release and remains a challenging and remarkable movie to this day, with Pacino’s haunted lead performance as its magnetic centrepiece.

Special Features

Standard definition DVD presentation

5.1 Sourround sound

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Archival audio commentary by William Friedkin

The History of Cruising – archival featurette looking at the film’s origins and production

Exorcizing Cruising – archival featurette looking at the controversy surrounding the film and its enduring legacy

Original Theatrical Trailer

Audio commentary with William Friedkin and critic and broadcaster Mark Kermode

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Runtime: 102

Region: 1

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Language: English

Subtitles: English SDH

Cast: Al Pacino | Don Scardino | Joe Spinell | Karen Allen | Paul Sorvino | Richard Cox

Directors: William Friedkin

Project Name: Cruising

