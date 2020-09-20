Cruising Special Edition DVD (2020)

$19.99
Details
Academy Award-winner William Friedkin (The Exorcist, The French Connection) directs Al Pacino as an undercover cop pitched into New York’s seedy underbelly in Cruising. New York is caught in the grip of a sadistic serial killer who is preying on the patrons of the city’s underground bars. Captain Edelson (Paul Sorvino) tasks young rookie Steve Burns (Pacino) with infiltrating the S&M subculture to try and lure the killer out of the shadows – but as he immerses himself deeper and deeper into the underworld, Steve risks losing his own identity in the process. Taking the premise and title from reporter Gerald Walker’s novel, Cruising was the subject of great controversy at the time of its release and remains a challenging and remarkable movie to this day, with Pacino’s haunted lead performance as its magnetic centrepiece.
Special Features
- Standard definition DVD presentation
- 5.1 Sourround sound
- Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
- Archival audio commentary by William Friedkin
- The History of Cruising – archival featurette looking at the film’s origins and production
- Exorcizing Cruising – archival featurette looking at the controversy surrounding the film and its enduring legacy
- Original Theatrical Trailer
- Audio commentary with William Friedkin and critic and broadcaster Mark Kermode
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Runtime: 102
- Region: 1
- Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
- Language: English
- Subtitles: English SDH
Cast: Al Pacino | Don Scardino | Joe Spinell | Karen Allen | Paul Sorvino | Richard Cox
Directors: William Friedkin
Project Name: Cruising
