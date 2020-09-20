Flash Gordon Limited Edition 4K Blu-ray + Book + Poster Box Set (2020)

$69.95
Details
PATHETIC EARTHLINGS WHO CAN SAVE YOU NOW?
Super producer Dino De Laurentiis (Dune, Barbarella) brought Alex Raymond s beloved cartoon strip and the long running movie serial to the big screen with celebrated director Mike Hodges (Get Carter, Black Rainbow) at the helm, in a delirious space opera, where Flash is King of the Impossible!
Merciless Emperor Ming (Max von Sydow) decides to wreak havoc on Earth in a moment of cruel boredom. Boarding a rocket as a means of escape, star quarterback Flash Gordon (Sam J. Jones), Dale Arden (Melody Anderson) and Dr. Hans Zarkov (Topol) find themselves on Mongo. Taken prisoner Flash must save Dale from becoming Ming s concubine, avoid the amorous intentions of Ming s wicked daughter Aura (Ornella Muti) and unite the warring Kingdoms of Mongo.
With endlessly repeatable dialogue, inimitable camp style, the sonic stylings of Queen and a delightful band of characters and actors playing them it s no wonder Flash Gordon has become one of the most beloved sci-fi spectacles of its era with directors such as Edgar Wright, Taika Waititi and Seth MacFarlane paying tribute to it in their work.
Special Features
- Disc 1: Flash Gordon & Special Features (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray)
- Brand new 4K restoration by Studiocanal from the original camera negative approved by director Mike Hodges
- Optional 5.1 and 2.0 stereo DTS-HD Master audio and 4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)
- Archival audio commentary with Mike Hodges
- Archival audio commentary with Brian Blessed
- Interviews with actors Sam J. Jones, Melody Anderson, Brian Blessed, Queen icon Brian May, composer Howard Blake, and poster designer Renato Casaro
- Behind the Scenes of Flash Gordon – an archival documentary on the making of the film
- Archival interviews with Mike Hodges, screenwriter Lorenzo Semple Jr., comic book artist Alex Ross
- Lost in Space: Nic Roeg’s Flash Gordon – a new documentary program exploring the version Roeg (The Man Who Fell to Earth) had originally planned to make with producer Dino De Laurentiis
- Gremlin’s Finest Hour – an episode from the animated Flash Gordon TV show written by J. Michael Reaves from November 1982
- Deleted scenes and original endings – prop collector Bob Lindenmayer discusses dropped sequences and sequel ideas
- 35th Anniversary Greenroom featurette – Mike Hodges meets the cast for the first time since filming at the 35th anniversary reunion
- 35th Anniversary Reunion featurette – the cast and crew discuss Flash Gordon
- Entertainment Earth on Flash Gordon merchandise
- Storyboards gallery
- Stills gallery
- Original Trailer
- Easter Eggs
- Director-Approved Limited Edition Contents
- Limited Edition box set packaging with reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Adam Rabalais
- 60-page book featuring new writing on the film by critics and film historians including Neil Snowdon, Dennis Cozzalio, John-Paul Checkett, A.K. Benedict, and Kat Ellinger illustrated with original stills
- Fold-out double-sided poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork
- Six double-sided, postcard-sized lobby card reproductions, alternative posters and promotional images
- Disc 2: Life After Flash & Special Features [Limited Edition Exclusive] (Blu-ray)
- 2017 feature length documentary by filmmaker Lisa Downs on the rollercoaster life of Sam J. Jones since his role in Flash Gordon, featuring the main cast and crew, along with a host of fans including Stan Lee, Robert Rodriguez, Mark Millar and more.
- A variety of interviews with the key cast and crew of Flash Gordon
- Interviews with celebrity fans including Rich Fulton, Jason Mewes, Michael Rooker, Claudia Wells and more
- Interviews on the making and journey of Life After Flash, including Q&A excerpts with the Flash Gordon cast, behind-the-scenes footage, and more
- Trailer
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Runtime: 111 min
- Region: All
Cast: Max Von Sydow | Melody Anderson | Sam J. Jones | Topol
Directors: Mike Hodges
Project Name: Flash Gordon
