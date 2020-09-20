Flash Gordon Limited Edition 4K Blu-ray + Book + Poster Box Set (2020)

View larger $69.95 $52.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

Details

NOTE: This is a brand new and sealed item. Exploded view is a stock image for reference only.

PATHETIC EARTHLINGS WHO CAN SAVE YOU NOW?

Super producer Dino De Laurentiis (Dune, Barbarella) brought Alex Raymond s beloved cartoon strip and the long running movie serial to the big screen with celebrated director Mike Hodges (Get Carter, Black Rainbow) at the helm, in a delirious space opera, where Flash is King of the Impossible!

Merciless Emperor Ming (Max von Sydow) decides to wreak havoc on Earth in a moment of cruel boredom. Boarding a rocket as a means of escape, star quarterback Flash Gordon (Sam J. Jones), Dale Arden (Melody Anderson) and Dr. Hans Zarkov (Topol) find themselves on Mongo. Taken prisoner Flash must save Dale from becoming Ming s concubine, avoid the amorous intentions of Ming s wicked daughter Aura (Ornella Muti) and unite the warring Kingdoms of Mongo.

With endlessly repeatable dialogue, inimitable camp style, the sonic stylings of Queen and a delightful band of characters and actors playing them it s no wonder Flash Gordon has become one of the most beloved sci-fi spectacles of its era with directors such as Edgar Wright, Taika Waititi and Seth MacFarlane paying tribute to it in their work.

Special Features

Disc 1: Flash Gordon & Special Features (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray)

Brand new 4K restoration by Studiocanal from the original camera negative approved by director Mike Hodges

Optional 5.1 and 2.0 stereo DTS-HD Master audio and 4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)

Archival audio commentary with Mike Hodges

Archival audio commentary with Brian Blessed

Interviews with actors Sam J. Jones, Melody Anderson, Brian Blessed, Queen icon Brian May, composer Howard Blake, and poster designer Renato Casaro

Behind the Scenes of Flash Gordon – an archival documentary on the making of the film

Archival interviews with Mike Hodges, screenwriter Lorenzo Semple Jr., comic book artist Alex Ross

Lost in Space: Nic Roeg’s Flash Gordon – a new documentary program exploring the version Roeg (The Man Who Fell to Earth) had originally planned to make with producer Dino De Laurentiis

Gremlin’s Finest Hour – an episode from the animated Flash Gordon TV show written by J. Michael Reaves from November 1982

Deleted scenes and original endings – prop collector Bob Lindenmayer discusses dropped sequences and sequel ideas

35th Anniversary Greenroom featurette – Mike Hodges meets the cast for the first time since filming at the 35th anniversary reunion

35th Anniversary Reunion featurette – the cast and crew discuss Flash Gordon

Entertainment Earth on Flash Gordon merchandise

Storyboards gallery

Stills gallery

Original Trailer

Easter Eggs

Director-Approved Limited Edition Contents

Limited Edition box set packaging with reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Adam Rabalais

60-page book featuring new writing on the film by critics and film historians including Neil Snowdon, Dennis Cozzalio, John-Paul Checkett, A.K. Benedict, and Kat Ellinger illustrated with original stills

Fold-out double-sided poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork

Six double-sided, postcard-sized lobby card reproductions, alternative posters and promotional images

Disc 2: Life After Flash & Special Features [Limited Edition Exclusive] (Blu-ray)

2017 feature length documentary by filmmaker Lisa Downs on the rollercoaster life of Sam J. Jones since his role in Flash Gordon, featuring the main cast and crew, along with a host of fans including Stan Lee, Robert Rodriguez, Mark Millar and more.

A variety of interviews with the key cast and crew of Flash Gordon

Interviews with celebrity fans including Rich Fulton, Jason Mewes, Michael Rooker, Claudia Wells and more

Interviews on the making and journey of Life After Flash, including Q&A excerpts with the Flash Gordon cast, behind-the-scenes footage, and more

Trailer

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Runtime: 111 min

Region: All

Cast: Max Von Sydow | Melody Anderson | Sam J. Jones | Topol

Directors: Mike Hodges

Project Name: Flash Gordon

