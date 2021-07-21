Batman Returns Official DC Comic Book Adaptation of the Warner Bros Movie (1992) 1st Printing

- Cast: Andrew Bryniarski | Anna Katarina | Christopher Walken | Cristi Conaway | Danny DeVito | Gregory Scott Cummins | Jan Hooks | John Strong | Michael Gough | Michael Keaton | Michael Murphy | Michelle Pfeiffer | Pat Hingle | Rick Zumwalt | Steve Witting | Vincent Schiavelli
- Directors: Tim Burton
- Project Name Batman Returns
- Characters Batman | Catwoman | The Penguin
- Creators Bob Kane
- Authors Dennis O'Neil
- Artists Steve Erwin
- Product Types: Books | Comics
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Crime | Science Fiction
- Studios: DC Entertainment | Warner Bros.
- Original Release Date: June 19, 1992
- Rating: PG-13
- More: Batman | Catwoman | Christopher Walken | Danny DeVito | Michael Keaton | Michelle Pfeiffer | Tim Burton
Batman Returns Official DC Comic Book Adaptation of the Warner Bros Movie (1992) First Printing.
Item has wear and cover bends. Please review listing photos for condition details.
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Andrew Bryniarski | Anna Katarina | Bob Kane | Christopher Walken | Cristi Conaway | Danny DeVito | Dennis O'Neil | Gregory Scott Cummins | Jan Hooks | John Strong | Michael Gough | Michael Keaton | Michael Murphy | Michelle Pfeiffer | Pat Hingle | Rick Zumwalt | Steve Erwin | Steve Witting | Tim Burton | Vincent Schiavelli
- Characters: Batman | Catwoman | The Penguin
- Shows / Movies: Batman Returns
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Crime | Science Fiction
- Studios / Manufacturers: DC Entertainment | Warner Bros.
- Product Types: Comics