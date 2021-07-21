Batman Returns Official DC Comic Book Adaptation of the Warner Bros Movie (1992) 1st Printing

Use dropdown menu to view all available ordering options.

- Select Qty - 1

1 in stock U20 - Comic

SKU: 210721-88131-1

Weight: 0.08 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition. SKU: 210721-88131-1Weight: 0.08 lbsCondition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

- Select Qty - 1

1 in stock U21 - Comic

SKU: 210721-88131-2

Weight: 0.08 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition. SKU: 210721-88131-2Weight: 0.08 lbsCondition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.