Black Test Car / The Black Report Special Blu-ray Edition (2020)

View larger $39.99 $29.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Blu-ray SKU: 200920-81974-1

UPC: 760137401483

Part No: AV294

Weight: 0.08 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space

Formats: Blu-ray

Genres: Action | Crime | Cult Cinema

Studio: Arrow

Original U.S. Release: July 1, 1962

Item Release Date: September 1, 2020

Rating: NR

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Japanese maverick director Yasuzo Masumura (Blind Beast) helms a bitingly satirical espionage thriller set in the heart of the Japanese auto industry in his 1962 landmark Black Test Car, which launched a series of similarly themed “Black” films. In a bitter, take-no-prisoners corporate war between the Tiger Motorcar Company and their competitors, the Yamato Company, undercover spies have infiltrated both sides. As Tiger prepares to launch its newest “Pioneer” car and a prototype bursts into flames, Toru (Hideo Takamatsu, The Last Emperor) heads a secretive task force to root out Yamato’s spy, and find out what they can about the competitor’s familiar-looking new model. Making its worldwide Blu-ray debut, Black Test Car is paired here with the English-language video premiere of its follow-up The Black Report, also directed by Masumura.

Special Features

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation of Black Test Car and The Black Report

Original uncompressed Japanese mono audio on both films

Optional newly translated English subtitles on both films

Newly recorded critical appreciation by Jonathan Rosenbaum

Theatrical trailers for both films

Image galleries for both films

Reversible sleeve featuring newly commissioned artwork by Tony Stella

Illustrated collector’s booklet with new writing on the films by Mark Downing Roberts

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Region: A

Audio: Dolby Audio Mono 1.0

Language: Japanese

Subtitles: English

Runtime: 94 min

Cast: Eiji Funakoshi | Hideo Takamatsu | Jirô Tamiya | Junko Kanô | Ken Utsui

Directors: Yasuzô Masumura

Project Name: Black Test Car | The Black Report

Related Items

Categories

Action | Arrow | Blu-ray | Crime | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Featured | Featured - Email | Movies & TV | Throwback Space