Black Test Car / The Black Report Special Blu-ray Edition (2020)

Black Test Car / The Black Report Special Blu-ray Edition (2020)
Black Test Car / The Black Report Special Blu-ray Edition (2020)
Black Test Car / The Black Report Special Blu-ray Edition (2020)

$39.99

$29.97


1 in stock


Blu-ray
UPC: 760137401483
Part No: AV294
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: New


Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Action | Crime | Cult Cinema
Studio: Arrow
Original U.S. Release: July 1, 1962
Item Release Date: September 1, 2020
Rating: NR
Details

Japanese maverick director Yasuzo Masumura (Blind Beast) helms a bitingly satirical espionage thriller set in the heart of the Japanese auto industry in his 1962 landmark Black Test Car, which launched a series of similarly themed “Black” films. In a bitter, take-no-prisoners corporate war between the Tiger Motorcar Company and their competitors, the Yamato Company, undercover spies have infiltrated both sides. As Tiger prepares to launch its newest “Pioneer” car and a prototype bursts into flames, Toru (Hideo Takamatsu, The Last Emperor) heads a secretive task force to root out Yamato’s spy, and find out what they can about the competitor’s familiar-looking new model. Making its worldwide Blu-ray debut, Black Test Car is paired here with the English-language video premiere of its follow-up The Black Report, also directed by Masumura.

Special Features

  • High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation of Black Test Car and The Black Report
  • Original uncompressed Japanese mono audio on both films
  • Optional newly translated English subtitles on both films
  • Newly recorded critical appreciation by Jonathan Rosenbaum
  • Theatrical trailers for both films
  • Image galleries for both films
  • Reversible sleeve featuring newly commissioned artwork by Tony Stella
  • Illustrated collector’s booklet with new writing on the films by Mark Downing Roberts

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Region: A
  • Audio: Dolby Audio Mono 1.0
  • Language: Japanese
  • Subtitles: English
  • Runtime: 94 min

Cast: Eiji Funakoshi | Hideo Takamatsu | Jirô Tamiya | Junko Kanô | Ken Utsui
Directors: Yasuzô Masumura
Project Name: Black Test Car | The Black Report

