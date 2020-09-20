IVANSXTC Special Blu-ray Edition (2020)

View larger $39.99 $27.99 - Select Qty - 1

Danny Huston, Peter Weller and Lisa Enos star in this biting satire on the behind-the-scenes of the Hollywood film industry, with all its drink and drug-fueled excess, from director Bernard Rose (Candyman, Paperhouse). Opening with the death of its titular protagonist, ivansxtc goes back in time to chart the final days of hot-shot Tinseltown agent Ivan Beckman (Huston) and his fast-paced, wheeler-dealer lifestyle, which will ultimately lead him to an early grave after a shock cancer diagnosis. Loosely based on Leo Tolstoy’s celebrated 1886 novella The Death of Ivan Ilyich, and featuring a searing performance by Danny Huston at its core and wonderfully sleazy turn from Peter Weller as Ivan’s biggest client, ivansxtc is a powerful meditation on life, death and morality set against the glitzy backdrop of La La Land.

Collector's booklet featuring new writing by Robert J Simpson

Extended Party Sequence Outtakes

Charlotte's Story - a brand new documentary on the making of the film from Lisa Enos

Q&A with Lisa Enos, director Bernard Rose, actors Danny Huston, Peter Weller and Adam Krentzman from a 2018 screening at the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles

Original Theatrical Trailer

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly-commissioned artwork by Peter Strain

Archival interviews with Lisa Enos and Bernard Rose from the 2001 Santa Barbara Film Festival

Theatrical Cut presented in two versions; the preferred director's version and the producer's version, with 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio

Extended Producer's Cut with Stereo DTS-HD Master Audio, presented for the first time

Brand new commentary for the Extended Cut with co-writer/producer/ actor Lisa Enos and filmmaker Richard Wolstencroft

Cast: Danny Huston | Lisa Enos | Peter Weller | Tiffani Thiessen | Valeria Golino

Directors: Bernard Rose

Project Name: Ivansxtc

