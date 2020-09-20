IVANSXTC Special Blu-ray Edition (2020)

$39.99
$27.99
UPC: 760137401384
Part No: AV290
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Peter Weller | Tiffani Thiessen items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Drama
Studio: Arrow
Original U.S. Release: June 7, 2002
Item Release Date: September 29, 2020
Rating: NR
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Danny Huston, Peter Weller and Lisa Enos star in this biting satire on the behind-the-scenes of the Hollywood film industry, with all its drink and drug-fueled excess, from director Bernard Rose (Candyman, Paperhouse). Opening with the death of its titular protagonist, ivansxtc goes back in time to chart the final days of hot-shot Tinseltown agent Ivan Beckman (Huston) and his fast-paced, wheeler-dealer lifestyle, which will ultimately lead him to an early grave after a shock cancer diagnosis. Loosely based on Leo Tolstoy’s celebrated 1886 novella The Death of Ivan Ilyich, and featuring a searing performance by Danny Huston at its core and wonderfully sleazy turn from Peter Weller as Ivan’s biggest client, ivansxtc is a powerful meditation on life, death and morality set against the glitzy backdrop of La La Land.
Special Features
- Collector's booklet featuring new writing by Robert J Simpson
- Extended Party Sequence Outtakes
- Charlotte's Story - a brand new documentary on the making of the film from Lisa Enos
- Q&A with Lisa Enos, director Bernard Rose, actors Danny Huston, Peter Weller and Adam Krentzman from a 2018 screening at the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles
- Original Theatrical Trailer
- Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly-commissioned artwork by Peter Strain
- Archival interviews with Lisa Enos and Bernard Rose from the 2001 Santa Barbara Film Festival
- Theatrical Cut presented in two versions; the preferred director's version and the producer's version, with 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio
- Extended Producer's Cut with Stereo DTS-HD Master Audio, presented for the first time
- Brand new commentary for the Extended Cut with co-writer/producer/ actor Lisa Enos and filmmaker Richard Wolstencroft
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Audio: 2.0, 5.1
- Language: English
- Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1
- Runtime: 92, 110 min
- Subtitles: English SDH
- Region: A, B
Cast: Danny Huston | Lisa Enos | Peter Weller | Tiffani Thiessen | Valeria Golino
Directors: Bernard Rose
Project Name: Ivansxtc
Related Items
Categories
Arrow | Blu-ray | Drama | Movies & TV