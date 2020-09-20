Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

IVANSXTC Special Blu-ray Edition (2020)

IVANSXTC Special Blu-ray Edition (2020)
View larger
IVANSXTC Special Blu-ray Edition (2020)
IVANSXTC Special Blu-ray Edition (2020)

$39.99

$27.99


1 in stock


Blu-raySKU: 200920-81977-1
UPC: 760137401384
Part No: AV290
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Peter Weller | Tiffani Thiessen  items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Drama
Studio: Arrow
Original U.S. Release: June 7, 2002
Item Release Date: September 29, 2020
Rating: NR
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Danny Huston, Peter Weller and Lisa Enos star in this biting satire on the behind-the-scenes of the Hollywood film industry, with all its drink and drug-fueled excess, from director Bernard Rose (Candyman, Paperhouse). Opening with the death of its titular protagonist, ivansxtc goes back in time to chart the final days of hot-shot Tinseltown agent Ivan Beckman (Huston) and his fast-paced, wheeler-dealer lifestyle, which will ultimately lead him to an early grave after a shock cancer diagnosis. Loosely based on Leo Tolstoy’s celebrated 1886 novella The Death of Ivan Ilyich, and featuring a searing performance by Danny Huston at its core and wonderfully sleazy turn from Peter Weller as Ivan’s biggest client, ivansxtc is a powerful meditation on life, death and morality set against the glitzy backdrop of La La Land.

Special Features

  • Collector's booklet featuring new writing by Robert J Simpson
  • Extended Party Sequence Outtakes
  • Charlotte's Story - a brand new documentary on the making of the film from Lisa Enos
  • Q&A with Lisa Enos, director Bernard Rose, actors Danny Huston, Peter Weller and Adam Krentzman from a 2018 screening at the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles
  • Original Theatrical Trailer
  • Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly-commissioned artwork by Peter Strain
  • Archival interviews with Lisa Enos and Bernard Rose from the 2001 Santa Barbara Film Festival
  • Theatrical Cut presented in two versions; the preferred director's version and the producer's version, with 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio
  • Extended Producer's Cut with Stereo DTS-HD Master Audio, presented for the first time
  • Brand new commentary for the Extended Cut with co-writer/producer/ actor Lisa Enos and filmmaker Richard Wolstencroft

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Audio: 2.0, 5.1
  • Language: English
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1
  • Runtime: 92, 110 min
  • Subtitles: English SDH
  • Region: A, B

Cast: Danny Huston | Lisa Enos | Peter Weller | Tiffani Thiessen | Valeria Golino
Directors: Bernard Rose
Project Name: Ivansxtc

Related Items

Cinema Year by Year 1894 – 2005 Plus Academy Awards 2005 (August 15, 2005)
The Invaders Television Show Tie-In Edition (Pyramid R-1664, 1967)
A Quiet Place in the Country – Signet First Paperback Edition (October 1969)
Our Army at War Sgt. Rock Comic (No. 219, May 1970) Joe Kubert [9068]
Star Wars Universe Yoda Pattern Necktie
Alfred Hitchcock: Music from His Films – North By Northwest, Psycho, Vertigo, The 39 Steps + More
Star Wars Episode 1 Darth Maul Collector Watch by Hope Industries and Art Asylum (1999)
Funko POP Star Wars Rebels Fifth Brother Vinyl Bobble-Head Exclusive 168
Steve McQueen Bullitt Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 180-Gram Vinyl Album
Finders Keepers Lovers Weepers (1968) Original Movie Poster One Sheet Russ Meyer

Categories

Arrow | Blu-ray | Drama | Movies & TV

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *