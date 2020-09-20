The Deeper You Dig + The Hatred Double Feature Special Blu-ray Edition with Slipcover (2020)

Blu-ray SKU: 200920-81980-1

UPC: 760137408789

Part No: AV299

Weight: 0.08 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Formats: Blu-ray

Genres: Drama | Horror

Studio: Arrow

Item Release Date: October 6, 2020

Rating: NR

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

NOTE: Exploded view of item is a stock photo for reference only. This is a new, sealed item.

Themes of family, loss and survival intersect on the thin line that separates the living from the dead in The Deeper You Dig, the latest feature written, directed by and starring filmmaking family the Adams Family (Knuckle Jack, Rumblestrips) – described as “a force to be reckoned with” (Dread Central) and “the multi-hyphenates other multi-hyphenates hope to be when they grow up” (Nightmare on Film Street). Bogus tarot card reader Ivy (Toby Poser) and her teenage daughter Echo (Zelda Adams) are an unconventional but loving mother/daughter team. But when reclusive Kurt (John Adams) moves in down the road, a tragic accident results in Echo’s murder, causing three lives to collide in mysterious and wicked ways. Kurt believes he can hide his secret beneath the earth – but Echo, refusing to accept death, burrows into his head until he can feel her in his bones. As she haunts his every move, trying to reach her mother from beyond, Ivy must dig deep to see the signs and prove that love won’t stay buried. A dark, unsettling meditation on grief, survival and the brittle barrier that separates the living from the dead, this limited double-disc edition pairs The Deeper You Dig with John Adams’ earlier feature The Hatred, making for a compelling double bill of original, independent horror.

Special Features

Exclusive two-disc set containing The Deeper You Dig (2019) and The Hatred (2018)

Reversible sleeve featuring two exclusive choices of artwork

Double-sided fold-out poster

Limited edition illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing by Neil Mitchell

Disc One – The Deeper You Dig

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation

Original lossless PCM 2.0 stereo soundtrack

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Audio commentary by writers/directors/stars Toby Poser and John Adams

At Home with the Adams Family, an exclusive, in-depth interview with the trio of filmmakers responsible for The Deeper You Dig

It’s in the Blood: The Family in the Horror Genre, an exclusive visual essay by critic Anton Bitel exploring the theme of family in The Deeper You Dig and the Adams Family’s broader filmography

Special effects breakdown with commentary by Trey Lindsay

FrightFest TV interview with the Adams Family

Hellbender music videos

Theatrical trailer

Image gallery

Disc Two – The Hatred

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation

Original lossless PCM 2.0 stereo soundtrack

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Kid Kalifornia music videos

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Region: A

Runtime: 92, 59 min

Language: English

Subtitles: English SDH

Audio: 2.0

Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1

Cast: Andrew Divoff | Darby Walker | John Adams | Sarah Davenport | Toby Poser | Zelda Adams

Directors: John Adams | Michael G. Kehoe | Toby Poser

Project Name: The Deeper You Dig

Related Items

Categories

Arrow | Blu-ray | Drama | Featured | Featured - Email | Horror | Movies & TV