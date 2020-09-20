The Deeper You Dig + The Hatred Double Feature Special Blu-ray Edition with Slipcover (2020)

$39.99
$27.94
UPC: 760137408789
Part No: AV299
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Drama | Horror
Studio: Arrow
Item Release Date: October 6, 2020
Rating: NR
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
NOTE: Exploded view of item is a stock photo for reference only. This is a new, sealed item.
Themes of family, loss and survival intersect on the thin line that separates the living from the dead in The Deeper You Dig, the latest feature written, directed by and starring filmmaking family the Adams Family (Knuckle Jack, Rumblestrips) – described as “a force to be reckoned with” (Dread Central) and “the multi-hyphenates other multi-hyphenates hope to be when they grow up” (Nightmare on Film Street). Bogus tarot card reader Ivy (Toby Poser) and her teenage daughter Echo (Zelda Adams) are an unconventional but loving mother/daughter team. But when reclusive Kurt (John Adams) moves in down the road, a tragic accident results in Echo’s murder, causing three lives to collide in mysterious and wicked ways. Kurt believes he can hide his secret beneath the earth – but Echo, refusing to accept death, burrows into his head until he can feel her in his bones. As she haunts his every move, trying to reach her mother from beyond, Ivy must dig deep to see the signs and prove that love won’t stay buried. A dark, unsettling meditation on grief, survival and the brittle barrier that separates the living from the dead, this limited double-disc edition pairs The Deeper You Dig with John Adams’ earlier feature The Hatred, making for a compelling double bill of original, independent horror.
Special Features
- Exclusive two-disc set containing The Deeper You Dig (2019) and The Hatred (2018)
- Reversible sleeve featuring two exclusive choices of artwork
- Double-sided fold-out poster
- Limited edition illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing by Neil Mitchell
- Disc One – The Deeper You Dig
- High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation
- Original lossless PCM 2.0 stereo soundtrack
- Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
- Audio commentary by writers/directors/stars Toby Poser and John Adams
- At Home with the Adams Family, an exclusive, in-depth interview with the trio of filmmakers responsible for The Deeper You Dig
- It’s in the Blood: The Family in the Horror Genre, an exclusive visual essay by critic Anton Bitel exploring the theme of family in The Deeper You Dig and the Adams Family’s broader filmography
- Special effects breakdown with commentary by Trey Lindsay
- FrightFest TV interview with the Adams Family
- Hellbender music videos
- Theatrical trailer
- Image gallery
- Disc Two – The Hatred
- High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation
- Original lossless PCM 2.0 stereo soundtrack
- Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
- Kid Kalifornia music videos
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
- Region: A
- Runtime: 92, 59 min
- Language: English
- Subtitles: English SDH
- Audio: 2.0
- Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1
Cast: Andrew Divoff | Darby Walker | John Adams | Sarah Davenport | Toby Poser | Zelda Adams
Directors: John Adams | Michael G. Kehoe | Toby Poser
Project Name: The Deeper You Dig
Related Items
Categories
Arrow | Blu-ray | Drama | Featured | Featured - Email | Horror | Movies & TV