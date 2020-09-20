Monopoly: Godzilla Monster Edition Board Game

game SKU: 200920-81993-1

Demolish the competition in a city-terrorizing twist on the classic board game with MONOPOLY: Godzilla. Begin the invasion by buying, selling and trading locations like Monster Island, Goro’s Workshop, and Kitakami Lake and take over the board with Facilities and Bases. Custom sculpted tokens of giants such as Mothra, Godzilla, King Ghidorah, and Mechagodzilla easily impose on anything in their path!

Terrorize and demolish your way to victory in this collectible Monopoly version featuring Godzilla - the classic King of Monsters movie franchise - and other classic kaiju monsters

Travel around the board buying, trading, and collecting iconic kaiju monsters and locations from the Godzilla franchise including Monster Island, Goro's Workshop, and many others

Includes 6 custom sculpted tokens: Godzilla, Mothra, King Ghidorah, Minilla, Mechagodzilla, and Rodan

Houses renamed FACILITIES, Hotels renamed BASES, Community Chest Cards renamed UNGCC Cards, and Chance Cards renamed GODZILLA TOWER Cards

2-6 Players

Ages 6+

60+ Min Play Time

Size: 15.83 x 10.55 x 2.05 in



Characters: Godzilla

