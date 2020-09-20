Monopoly: Godzilla Monster Edition Board Game

$39.99
Details
Demolish the competition in a city-terrorizing twist on the classic board game with MONOPOLY: Godzilla. Begin the invasion by buying, selling and trading locations like Monster Island, Goro’s Workshop, and Kitakami Lake and take over the board with Facilities and Bases. Custom sculpted tokens of giants such as Mothra, Godzilla, King Ghidorah, and Mechagodzilla easily impose on anything in their path!
Special Features
- Terrorize and demolish your way to victory in this collectible Monopoly version featuring Godzilla - the classic King of Monsters movie franchise - and other classic kaiju monsters
- Travel around the board buying, trading, and collecting iconic kaiju monsters and locations from the Godzilla franchise including Monster Island, Goro's Workshop, and many others
- Includes 6 custom sculpted tokens: Godzilla, Mothra, King Ghidorah, Minilla, Mechagodzilla, and Rodan
- Houses renamed FACILITIES, Hotels renamed BASES, Community Chest Cards renamed UNGCC Cards, and Chance Cards renamed GODZILLA TOWER Cards
- 2-6 Players
- Ages 6+
- 60+ Min Play Time
Specifications
- Size: 15.83 x 10.55 x 2.05 in
Characters: Godzilla
