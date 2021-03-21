Steve McQueen’s Bullitt Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Lalo Schifrin Deluxe CD Edition

- Cast: Don Gordon | Ed Peck | Felice Orlandi | Georg Stanford Brown | Jacqueline Bisset | Lalo Schifrin | Norman Fell | Robert Duvall | Robert Vaughn | Simon Oakland | Steve McQueen | Vic Tayback
- Directors: Peter Yates
- Project Name Bullitt
- Composers Lalo Schifrin
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
- Formats: CD
- Genres: Action | Crime | Cult Cinema | Drama | Mystery | Suspense | Thrillers
- Studios: Aleph
- Original Release Date: October 17, 1968
- Product Release Date: July 27, 2006
- Rating: PG
- More: Lalo Schifrin | Steve McQueen
For Bullitt, Lalo’s musical creation perfectly captures San Francisco then and now. The blasts of brass that blow like steel fireballs through the blass canyons, the piano-driven riffs of cool melancholy, the gentler tones of jazzy laid-back imtimacy that suggests not just the startling scenic wonders of the Golden Gate and the ice-blue of the bay, but the ragged, glorious chaos of the bertiginous hills and the claustrophobic cluster of periolously perches people and homes. The memorable car chase in “Buttltt” is musically set-up but the chase itself is unscored. The superb cue “Shifting Gears” lays the groundwork brilliantly for the chase to begin, and the cue ends with stuntman Bill Hickman, as the driver of the other vehicle, clicking his eat belt into place…
– Nick Redman
It’s finally here! The only digitally mastered release of the soundtrack to Steve McQueen’s cult classic hard boiled detective thriller Bullitt. This release includes both the soundtrack record and movie versions from Bullitt, with additional bonus cues never before released.
Special Features
- Includes both record and movie versions of the soundtrack
- Features additional cues never before released
Playlists
- Bullitt Main Title (Movie Version) by: Lalo Schifrin
3:05
- Shifting Gears by: Lalo Schifrin
3:12
- Ice Pick Mike (Movie Version) by: Lalo Schifrin
3:58
- Cantata for Combo by: Lalo Schifrin
2:51
- Room 26 (Movie Version) by: Lalo Schifrin
2:28
- On the Way to San Mateo by: Lalo Schifrin
2:36
- Just Coffee by: Lalo Schifrin
3:03
- Main Title (Record Version) by: Lalo Schifrin
2:13
- The Aftermath of Love by: Lalo Schifrin
3:01
- Ice Pick Mike (Record Version) by: Lalo Schifrin
3:07
- Hotel Daniels by: Lalo Schifrin
3:32
- Bullitt, Guitar Solo by: Lalo Schifrin
1:34
- The First Snow Fall by: Lalo Schifrin
3:41
- Room 26 (Record Version) by: Lalo Schifrin
3:39
- The Architect's Building by: Lalo Schifrin
1:47
- Song For Cathy by: Lalo Schifrin
4:29
- Music To Interrogate By by: Lalo Schifrin
2:51
- End Credits by: Lalo Schifrin
3:51
Specifications
- Runtime: 55 min
- Number of Discs: 1
- People / Bands: Don Gordon | Ed Peck | Felice Orlandi | Georg Stanford Brown | Jacqueline Bisset | Lalo Schifrin | Norman Fell | Peter Yates | Robert Duvall | Robert Vaughn | Simon Oakland | Steve McQueen | Vic Tayback
- Shows / Movies: Bullitt
- Genres: Action | Crime | Cult Cinema | Drama | Mystery | Suspense | Thrillers
- Studios / Manufacturers: Aleph
- Product Types: CD | Music & Spoken Word
- Music Genres: Soundtracks