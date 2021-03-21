Share Page Support Us
Steve McQueen’s Bullitt Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Lalo Schifrin Deluxe CD Edition

Steve McQueen’s Bullitt Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Lalo Schifrin Deluxe CD Edition
$26.99
$23.97
15 in stock
CD
SKU: 210321-85828-1
UPC: 651702633920
Part No: ALEPH018
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Condition: New

For Bullitt, Lalo’s musical creation perfectly captures San Francisco then and now. The blasts of brass that blow like steel fireballs through the blass canyons, the piano-driven riffs of cool melancholy, the gentler tones of jazzy laid-back imtimacy that suggests not just the startling scenic wonders of the Golden Gate and the ice-blue of the bay, but the ragged, glorious chaos of the bertiginous hills and the claustrophobic cluster of periolously perches people and homes. The memorable car chase in “Buttltt” is musically set-up but the chase itself is unscored. The superb cue “Shifting Gears” lays the groundwork brilliantly for the chase to begin, and the cue ends with stuntman Bill Hickman, as the driver of the other vehicle, clicking his eat belt into place…

– Nick Redman

It’s finally here! The only digitally mastered release of the soundtrack to Steve McQueen’s cult classic hard boiled detective thriller Bullitt. This release includes both the soundtrack record and movie versions from Bullitt, with additional bonus cues never before released.

Special Features

  • Includes both record and movie versions of the soundtrack
  • Features additional cues never before released

Playlists

Specifications

  • Runtime: 55 min
  • Number of Discs: 1
