Buffy the Vampire Slayer / The Secret Comics Double-Sided 11×17 inch Promotional Poster [I27]

$9.99
$5.89
See Options

3 in stock
Poster
SKU: 210407-86221-1
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer / The Secret Dark Horse Comics Double-Sided 11×17 inch Promotional Poster. These posters were distributed at New York Comic Con to promote the Dark Comic titles.

The item is in great shape with minor bends and wear.

Specifications

  • Size: 11x17 in
