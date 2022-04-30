Share Page Support Us
The House of the Dead Original Videogame Soundtrack Saturn Gold Vinyl Edition

The House of the Dead Original Videogame Soundtrack Saturn Gold Vinyl Edition
View larger
$50.29
$44.90
See Options

5 in stock
Vinyl
SKU: 220430-105565-1
Part No: CT005-LITA
Weight: 2.4 lbs
Condition: New

You…shall…all…DIE!

Welcome back to The House of the Dead, SEGA’s iconic arcade and Sega Saturn masterpiece. The House of the Dead landed in arcades worldwide in 1997, cement­ing its place in pop culture as one of the most memorable rail shooters in the video game multiverse. Experience the game’s heart-pounding soundtrack, resurrected for vinyl with all-new artwork and newly mastered sound.

The House of the Dead ©SEGA. All rights reserved.

Special Features

  • Original Sega Saturn Game Soundtrack
  • Includes bonus sound effects track
  • All-new artwork from Alex Pei, based on the original artwork for the Sega Saturn game
  • Liner notes with franchise history and all-new photography
  • Sega Saturn style OBI strip
  • Exclusive Saturn Gold Vinyl Limited Edition

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2
  • Material: Saturn Gold Colored Vinyl
VinylSKU: 220430-105565-1
Part No: CT005-LITA
Weight: 2.4 lbs
Condition: New