The House of the Dead Original Videogame Soundtrack Saturn Gold Vinyl Edition

You…shall…all…DIE!
Welcome back to The House of the Dead, SEGA’s iconic arcade and Sega Saturn masterpiece. The House of the Dead landed in arcades worldwide in 1997, cementing its place in pop culture as one of the most memorable rail shooters in the video game multiverse. Experience the game’s heart-pounding soundtrack, resurrected for vinyl with all-new artwork and newly mastered sound.
The House of the Dead ©SEGA. All rights reserved.
Special Features
- Original Sega Saturn Game Soundtrack
- Includes bonus sound effects track
- All-new artwork from Alex Pei, based on the original artwork for the Sega Saturn game
- Liner notes with franchise history and all-new photography
- Sega Saturn style OBI strip
- Exclusive Saturn Gold Vinyl Limited Edition
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
- Material: Saturn Gold Colored Vinyl
