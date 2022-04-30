The House of the Dead Original Videogame Soundtrack Saturn Gold Vinyl Edition

View larger $50.29

You…shall…all…DIE!

Welcome back to The House of the Dead, SEGA’s iconic arcade and Sega Saturn masterpiece. The House of the Dead landed in arcades worldwide in 1997, cement­ing its place in pop culture as one of the most memorable rail shooters in the video game multiverse. Experience the game’s heart-pounding soundtrack, resurrected for vinyl with all-new artwork and newly mastered sound.

The House of the Dead ©SEGA. All rights reserved.

Special Features

Original Sega Saturn Game Soundtrack

Includes bonus sound effects track

All-new artwork from Alex Pei, based on the original artwork for the Sega Saturn game

Liner notes with franchise history and all-new photography

Sega Saturn style OBI strip

Exclusive Saturn Gold Vinyl Limited Edition

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Material: Saturn Gold Colored Vinyl

