Blade Runner, Book 2: The Edge of Human Paperback Edition (2000)

$19.99
$16.99
ISBN-10: 0553762672
ISBN-13: 9780553762679
Weight: 0.13 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Lines: Cult Flavor
Genres: Action | Adventure | Book Based | Science Fiction | Sequels | Thrillers
Studio: Bantam - Spectra
Item Release Date: October 10, 2000
Details
In 1982 the brilliant science fiction movie Blade Runner was released, and a phenomenon was born.
Set in the steel-and-microchip jungle of twenty-first century Los Angeles, this masterpiece re-created our vision of the future, telling the story of Rick Deckard, a ‘blade runner’ who tracks down and executes renegade androids. Now, for the millions of fans of the movie, as well as those coming to the saga for the first time, K. W. Jeter’s stylish and sophisticated new novel reenters that seedy, high-tech world and opens a new chapter of thrilling, nonstop, futuristic suspense. This time Deckard himself becomes both hunter and hunted in a race to prove his own humanity by tracking down the most elusive and dangerous android of all . . .
Specifications
- Size: 5.5 x 0.75 x 8.5 in
- Pages: 320
- Language: English
Authors: K. W. Jeter
Subject: Blade Runner | Blade Runner 2049
