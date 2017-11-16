Hammer Horror Classic Themes 1958-1974 – Original Film Soundtrack Recordings [Import]

View larger $24.98 $21.95 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

9 in stock





CD SKU: 171116-68412-1

UPC: 738572152123

Part No: SILCD1521

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Caroline Munro | Christopher Lee | Hammer Films | Peter Cushing | Ursula Andress items

Product Types: Products | Music

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space

Formats: CD

Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Exploitation | Grindhouse Films | Horror | Martial Arts | Monster Movies | Suspense | Thrillers

Studio: Silva Screen

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This collection brings together some of Hammer’s greatest music from the original soundtrack recordings. It’s an evocative and diverse collection of themes that are just as memorable as the remarkable films they accompanied. The release showcases a selection of classic themes from the film company’s varied soundtrack catalogue from composers that range from the great James Bernard to David Whitaker and spans Hammer’s golden years between 1958 and 1974. Featuring notes and composer bios from Marcus Hearn, the acclaimed author of The Art of Hammer, Hammer Glamour, The Hammer Story (with Alan Barnes) and The Hammer Vault.

This release includes music from:

Dracula (a.k.a. Horror of Dracula) (1958)

Director: Terence Fisher

Cast: Peter Cushing, Christopher Lee, Michael Gough, Melissa Stribling

Original Composer: Michael Vickers

The Mummy (1959)

Director: Terence Fisher

Cast: Peter Cushing, Christopher Lee, Yvonne Furneaux, Raymond Huntley, Michael Ripper, George Pastell

Original Composer: Franz Reizenstein

The Kiss of the Vampire (1963)

Director: Don Sharp

Cast: Clifford Evans, Edward de Souza, Noel Willman, Peter Madden, Isobel Black

Original Composer: James Bernard

The Gorgon (1964)

Director: Terence Fisher

Cast: Christopher Lee, Peter Cushing, Richard Pasco, Barbara Shelley, Michael Goodliffe, Patrick Troughton

Original Composer: James Bernard

She (1965)

Director: Robert Day

Cast: Ursula Andress, Peter Cushing, Bernard Cribbins, John Richardson, Christopher Lee, Rosenda Monteros

Original Composer: James Bernard

Quatermass and the Pit (a.k.a. Five Million Years to Earth) (1967)

Director: Roy Ward Baker

Cast: James Donald, Andrew Keir, Barbara Shelley, Julian Glover, Peter Copley

Original Composer: Tristram Cary

The Devil Rides Out (1968)

Director: Terence Fisher

Cast: Christopher Lee, Charles Gray, Nike Arrighi, Patrick Mower, Rosalyn Landor, Paul Eddington

Original Composer: James Bernard

The Lost Continent (1968)

Director: Michael Carreras

Cast: Eric Porter, Hildegard Knef, Suzanna Leigh, Tony Beckley, Nigel Stock, Dana Gillespie

Original Composer: Roy Phillips

Taste the Blood of Dracula (1970)

Director: Peter Sasdy

Cast: Christopher Lee, Geoffrey Keen, Gwen Watford, Linda Hayden, Isla Blair, John Carson

Original Composer: James Bernard

Dr. Jekyll and Sister Hyde (1971)

Director: Roy Ward Baker

Cast: Ralph Bates, Martine Beswick, Gerald Sim, Lewis Fiander

Original Composer: David Whitaker

Hands of the Ripper (1971)

Director: Peter Sasdy

Cast: Eric Porter, Angharad Rees, Jane Merrow, Dora Bryan, Norman Bird, Margaret Rawlings

Original Composer: Christopher Gunning

Countess Dracula (1971)

Director: Peter Sasdy

Cast: Ingrid Pitt, Nigel Green, Sandor Elès, Lesley-Anne Down, Leon Lissek

Original Composer: Harry Robinson

Twins of Evil (1971)

Director: John Hough

Cast: Peter Cushing, Dennis Price, Mary Collinson, Madeleine Collinson, Isobel Black, Kathleen Byron

Original Composer: Harry Robertson

Dracula A.D. 1972 (1972)

Director: Alan Gibson

Cast: Christopher Lee, Peter Cushing, Stephanie Beacham, Christopher Neame, Michael Coles

Original Composer: Michael Vickers

The Satanic Rites of Dracula (1973)

Director: Alan Gibson

Cast: Christopher Lee, Peter Cushing, Michael Coles, Richard Vernon, Joanna Lumley

Original Composer: John Cacavas

Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell (1974)

Director: Terence Fisher

Cast: Peter Cushing, Shane Briant, Madeline Smith, David Prowse, John Stratton

Original Composer: James Bernard

The Legend of the Seven Golden Vampires (1974)

Directors: Roy Ward Baker, Cheh Chang

Cast: Peter Cushing, David Chiang, Julie Ege, John Forbes-Robertson, Chia Yung Liu

Original Composer: James Bernard

Captain Kronos Vampire Hunter (1974)

Director: Brian Clemens

Cast: Horst Janson, John Carson, Shane Briant, Caroline Munro, John Cater, Ian Hendry

Original Composer: Laurie Johnson

Playlists

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Andrew Keir | Angharad Rees | Barbara Shelley | Bernard Cribbins | Caroline Munro | Charles Gray | Chia Yung Liu | Christopher Lee | Christopher Neame | Clifford Evans | Dana Gillespie | David Chiang | David Prowse | Dennis Price | Dora Bryan | Edward de Souza | Eric Porter | Geoffrey Keen | George Pastell | Gerald Sim | Gwen Watford | Hildegard Knef | Horst Janson | Ian Hendry | Ingrid Pitt | Isla Blair | Isobel Black | James Donald | Jane Merrow | Joanna Lumley | John Carson | John Cater | John Forbes-Robertson | John Richardson | John Stratton | Julian Glover | Julie Ege | Kathleen Byron | Leon Lissek | Lesley-Anne Down | Lewis Fiander | Linda Hayden | Madeleine Collinson | Madeline Smith | Margaret Rawlings | Martine Beswick | Mary Collinson | Melissa Stribling | Michael Coles | Michael Goodliffe | Michael Gough | Michael Ripper | Nigel Green | Nigel Stock | Nike Arrighi | Noel Willman | Norman Bird | Patrick Mower | Patrick Troughton | Paul Eddington | Peter Copley | Peter Cushing | Peter Madden | Ralph Bates | Raymond Huntley | Richard Pasco | Richard Vernon | Rosalyn Landor | Rosenda Monteros | Sandor Elès | Shane Briant | Stephanie Beacham | Suzanna Leigh | Tony Beckley | Ursula Andress | Yvonne Furneaux

Directors: Alan Gibson | Brian Clemens | Cheh Chang | Don Sharp | John Hough | Michael Carreras | Peter Sasdy | Robert Day | Roy Ward Baker | Terence Fisher

Contributors: Christopher Gunning | David Whitaker | Franz Reizenstein | Harry Robinson | John Cacavas | John Hollingsworth | Laurie Johnson | Marcus Dodds | Michael Vickers | Philip Martell | Roy Phillips | The Peddlers | Tristram Cary

Subject: Captain Kronos Vampire Hunter | Countess Dracula | Dr. Jekyll and Sister Hyde | Dracula | Dracula A.D. 72 | Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell | Hands of the Ripper | Quatermass and the Pit | She | Taste the Blood of Dracula | The Devil Rides Out | The Gorgon | The Kiss of the Vampire | The Legend of the Seven Golden Vampires | The Lost Continent | The Mummy | The Satanic Rites of Dracula | Twins of Evil

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | CD | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Exploitation | Featured | Grindhouse Films | Horror | Martial Arts | Monster Movies | Music | Silva Screen | Suspense | Thrillers | Throwback Space