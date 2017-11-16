Hammer Horror Classic Themes 1958-1974 – Original Film Soundtrack Recordings [Import]

$24.98
$21.95
UPC: 738572152123
Part No: SILCD1521
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Caroline Munro | Christopher Lee | Hammer Films | Peter Cushing | Ursula Andress items
Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Exploitation | Grindhouse Films | Horror | Martial Arts | Monster Movies | Suspense | Thrillers
Studio: Silva Screen
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
This collection brings together some of Hammer’s greatest music from the original soundtrack recordings. It’s an evocative and diverse collection of themes that are just as memorable as the remarkable films they accompanied. The release showcases a selection of classic themes from the film company’s varied soundtrack catalogue from composers that range from the great James Bernard to David Whitaker and spans Hammer’s golden years between 1958 and 1974. Featuring notes and composer bios from Marcus Hearn, the acclaimed author of The Art of Hammer, Hammer Glamour, The Hammer Story (with Alan Barnes) and The Hammer Vault.
This release includes music from:
Dracula (a.k.a. Horror of Dracula) (1958)
Director: Terence Fisher
Cast: Peter Cushing, Christopher Lee, Michael Gough, Melissa Stribling
Original Composer: Michael Vickers
The Mummy (1959)
Director: Terence Fisher
Cast: Peter Cushing, Christopher Lee, Yvonne Furneaux, Raymond Huntley, Michael Ripper, George Pastell
Original Composer: Franz Reizenstein
The Kiss of the Vampire (1963)
Director: Don Sharp
Cast: Clifford Evans, Edward de Souza, Noel Willman, Peter Madden, Isobel Black
Original Composer: James Bernard
The Gorgon (1964)
Director: Terence Fisher
Cast: Christopher Lee, Peter Cushing, Richard Pasco, Barbara Shelley, Michael Goodliffe, Patrick Troughton
Original Composer: James Bernard
She (1965)
Director: Robert Day
Cast: Ursula Andress, Peter Cushing, Bernard Cribbins, John Richardson, Christopher Lee, Rosenda Monteros
Original Composer: James Bernard
Quatermass and the Pit (a.k.a. Five Million Years to Earth) (1967)
Director: Roy Ward Baker
Cast: James Donald, Andrew Keir, Barbara Shelley, Julian Glover, Peter Copley
Original Composer: Tristram Cary
The Devil Rides Out (1968)
Director: Terence Fisher
Cast: Christopher Lee, Charles Gray, Nike Arrighi, Patrick Mower, Rosalyn Landor, Paul Eddington
Original Composer: James Bernard
The Lost Continent (1968)
Director: Michael Carreras
Cast: Eric Porter, Hildegard Knef, Suzanna Leigh, Tony Beckley, Nigel Stock, Dana Gillespie
Original Composer: Roy Phillips
Taste the Blood of Dracula (1970)
Director: Peter Sasdy
Cast: Christopher Lee, Geoffrey Keen, Gwen Watford, Linda Hayden, Isla Blair, John Carson
Original Composer: James Bernard
Dr. Jekyll and Sister Hyde (1971)
Director: Roy Ward Baker
Cast: Ralph Bates, Martine Beswick, Gerald Sim, Lewis Fiander
Original Composer: David Whitaker
Hands of the Ripper (1971)
Director: Peter Sasdy
Cast: Eric Porter, Angharad Rees, Jane Merrow, Dora Bryan, Norman Bird, Margaret Rawlings
Original Composer: Christopher Gunning
Countess Dracula (1971)
Director: Peter Sasdy
Cast: Ingrid Pitt, Nigel Green, Sandor Elès, Lesley-Anne Down, Leon Lissek
Original Composer: Harry Robinson
Twins of Evil (1971)
Director: John Hough
Cast: Peter Cushing, Dennis Price, Mary Collinson, Madeleine Collinson, Isobel Black, Kathleen Byron
Original Composer: Harry Robertson
Dracula A.D. 1972 (1972)
Director: Alan Gibson
Cast: Christopher Lee, Peter Cushing, Stephanie Beacham, Christopher Neame, Michael Coles
Original Composer: Michael Vickers
The Satanic Rites of Dracula (1973)
Director: Alan Gibson
Cast: Christopher Lee, Peter Cushing, Michael Coles, Richard Vernon, Joanna Lumley
Original Composer: John Cacavas
Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell (1974)
Director: Terence Fisher
Cast: Peter Cushing, Shane Briant, Madeline Smith, David Prowse, John Stratton
Original Composer: James Bernard
The Legend of the Seven Golden Vampires (1974)
Directors: Roy Ward Baker, Cheh Chang
Cast: Peter Cushing, David Chiang, Julie Ege, John Forbes-Robertson, Chia Yung Liu
Original Composer: James Bernard
Captain Kronos Vampire Hunter (1974)
Director: Brian Clemens
Cast: Horst Janson, John Carson, Shane Briant, Caroline Munro, John Cater, Ian Hendry
Original Composer: Laurie Johnson
Playlists
- Captain Kronos Vampire Hunter Main Theme by: Philip Martell
3:13
- Twins of Evil Main Theme by: Philip Martell
1:51
- The Kiss of the Vampire Main Theme by: John Hollingsworth
1:57
- The Mummy Main Theme by: John Hollingsworth
1:45
- Dracula Main Theme by: John Hollingsworth
1:54
- Quatermass and the Pit Main Theme by: Philip Martell
2:35
- The Legend of the Seven Golden Vampires Main Theme by: Philip Martell
3:14
- The Lost Continent Main Theme by: The Peddlers
3:12
- Dracula AD 72 Main Theme by: Philip Martell
2:09
- The Devil Rides Out Main Theme by: Philip Martell
1:42
- Countess Dracula Main Theme by: Philip Martell
1:38
- The Gorgon Main Theme by: Marcus Dodds
2:05
- Hands of the Ripper Main Theme by: Philip Martell
1:52
- Dr Jekyll and Sister Hyde Main Theme
1:46
- She Main Theme by: Philip Martell
4:19
- The Satanic Rites of Dracula Main Theme by: Philip Martell
2:19
- Taste the Blood of Dracula Main Theme by: Philip Martell
2:50
- Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell Main Theme by: Philip Martell
1:42
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Andrew Keir | Angharad Rees | Barbara Shelley | Bernard Cribbins | Caroline Munro | Charles Gray | Chia Yung Liu | Christopher Lee | Christopher Neame | Clifford Evans | Dana Gillespie | David Chiang | David Prowse | Dennis Price | Dora Bryan | Edward de Souza | Eric Porter | Geoffrey Keen | George Pastell | Gerald Sim | Gwen Watford | Hildegard Knef | Horst Janson | Ian Hendry | Ingrid Pitt | Isla Blair | Isobel Black | James Donald | Jane Merrow | Joanna Lumley | John Carson | John Cater | John Forbes-Robertson | John Richardson | John Stratton | Julian Glover | Julie Ege | Kathleen Byron | Leon Lissek | Lesley-Anne Down | Lewis Fiander | Linda Hayden | Madeleine Collinson | Madeline Smith | Margaret Rawlings | Martine Beswick | Mary Collinson | Melissa Stribling | Michael Coles | Michael Goodliffe | Michael Gough | Michael Ripper | Nigel Green | Nigel Stock | Nike Arrighi | Noel Willman | Norman Bird | Patrick Mower | Patrick Troughton | Paul Eddington | Peter Copley | Peter Cushing | Peter Madden | Ralph Bates | Raymond Huntley | Richard Pasco | Richard Vernon | Rosalyn Landor | Rosenda Monteros | Sandor Elès | Shane Briant | Stephanie Beacham | Suzanna Leigh | Tony Beckley | Ursula Andress | Yvonne Furneaux
Directors: Alan Gibson | Brian Clemens | Cheh Chang | Don Sharp | John Hough | Michael Carreras | Peter Sasdy | Robert Day | Roy Ward Baker | Terence Fisher
Contributors: Christopher Gunning | David Whitaker | Franz Reizenstein | Harry Robinson | John Cacavas | John Hollingsworth | Laurie Johnson | Marcus Dodds | Michael Vickers | Philip Martell | Roy Phillips | The Peddlers | Tristram Cary
Subject: Captain Kronos Vampire Hunter | Countess Dracula | Dr. Jekyll and Sister Hyde | Dracula | Dracula A.D. 72 | Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell | Hands of the Ripper | Quatermass and the Pit | She | Taste the Blood of Dracula | The Devil Rides Out | The Gorgon | The Kiss of the Vampire | The Legend of the Seven Golden Vampires | The Lost Continent | The Mummy | The Satanic Rites of Dracula | Twins of Evil
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | CD | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Exploitation | Featured | Grindhouse Films | Horror | Martial Arts | Monster Movies | Music | Silva Screen | Suspense | Thrillers | Throwback Space