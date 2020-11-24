Share Page Support Us
Poser Comic Book Issue 3 + Vinyl Soundtrack LP by Joel Grind of Toxic Holocaust

Poser Comic Book Issue 3 + Vinyl Soundtrack LP by Joel Grind of Toxic Holocaust
Poser Comic Book Issue 3 + Vinyl Soundtrack LP by Joel Grind of Toxic Holocaust
Poser Comic Book Issue 3 + Vinyl Soundtrack LP by Joel Grind of Toxic Holocaust
Poser Comic Book Issue 3 + Vinyl Soundtrack LP by Joel Grind of Toxic Holocaust
Poser Comic Book Issue 3 + Vinyl Soundtrack LP by Joel Grind of Toxic Holocaust
Poser Comic Book Issue 3 + Vinyl Soundtrack LP by Joel Grind of Toxic Holocaust

Product Types: Books | Comics | Music & Spoken Word
Genres: Action | Adventure | Grindhouse Films | Music Videos | Musical
Studio: Waxwork
Details

Presenting the third installment in the ongoing punk rock slasher-horror comic book series, POSER. In the beginning of our story, young punks travel in groups and Redondo Beach is on high alert. The killings have continued and the body count shows no sign on slowing. Can Ash and her misfit group of friends elude the edge of Poser’s blade? Stage dive into Poser Issue 3 to find out.

Includes an original soundtrack pressed to 7 inch neon yellow with green smoke vinyl featuring all new music by Joel Grind of Toxic Holocaust!

Special Features

  • Exciting multi-issue horror-comic book series
  • Includes original soundtrack by Joel Grind (Toxic Holocaust)
  • Cool 7 inch Neon Yellow & Green Smoke Colored Vinyl
  • Story by Matt Miner
  • Illustrated by Clay McCormack
  • Colors by Doug Garbark
  • Letters by Taylor Esposito

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Material: 7 inch neon yellow/green smoke vinyl


Artists: Clay McCormack | Doug Garbark | Matt Miner | Taylor Esposito
Composers: Joel Grind

