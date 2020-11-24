Poser Comic Book Issue 3 + Vinyl Soundtrack LP by Joel Grind of Toxic Holocaust

comic SKU: 201124-83268-1

Presenting the third installment in the ongoing punk rock slasher-horror comic book series, POSER. In the beginning of our story, young punks travel in groups and Redondo Beach is on high alert. The killings have continued and the body count shows no sign on slowing. Can Ash and her misfit group of friends elude the edge of Poser’s blade? Stage dive into Poser Issue 3 to find out.

Includes an original soundtrack pressed to 7 inch neon yellow with green smoke vinyl featuring all new music by Joel Grind of Toxic Holocaust!

Special Features

Exciting multi-issue horror-comic book series

Includes original soundtrack by Joel Grind (Toxic Holocaust)

Cool 7 inch Neon Yellow & Green Smoke Colored Vinyl

Story by Matt Miner

Illustrated by Clay McCormack

Colors by Doug Garbark

Letters by Taylor Esposito

Number of Discs: 1

Material: 7 inch neon yellow/green smoke vinyl



Artists: Clay McCormack | Doug Garbark | Matt Miner | Taylor Esposito

Composers: Joel Grind

