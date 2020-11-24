Share Page Support Us
Halloween II Michael Myers Collector’s Spinature Figure

View larger
Halloween II Michael Myers Collector’s Spinature Figure

$24.00

$22.00


10 in stock


toySKU: 201124-83278-1
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Donald Pleasence | Jamie Lee Curtis  items
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: Cinematic Autos | Cult Cinema Icons
Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Sequels | Thrillers
Studio: Waxwork
Original U.S. Release: October 30, 1981
Item Release Date: January 1, 2021
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

“He’s Back!”

Waxwork is proud to present our official HALLOWEEN II Michael Myers Spinature™. From the 1981 classic horror film, Michael Myers comes packaged in a double window collector’s box with new artwork by Robert Sammelin.

Special Features

  • Beautifully crafted light poly-resin sculpture
  • Can be used as a record topper, decorative figure or car dashboard display item

Specifications

  • Material: Poly-Resin Plastic
  • Size: 4 in

Cast: Charles Cyphers | Donald Pleasence | Gloria Gifford | Jamie Lee Curtis | Jeffrey Kramer | Lance Guest | Leo Rossi | Pamela Susan Shoop | Robert Sammelin
Directors: Rick Rosenthal
Project Name: Halloween II

