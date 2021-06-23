Share Page Support Us
Mixed Set of 4 Original 10×8 inch Western Movie Press Lobby Cards [G01]

Mixed Set of 4 Original 10×8 inch Western Movie Press Lobby Cards [G01]
$34.99
$29.97
1 in stock
SKU: 210623-87688-1
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Mixed Set of 4 Original 10×8 inch Western Movie Press Lobby Cards. From the films Shadow Valley, The Oklahoman, Shootin’ Irons, and Overland Mail.

Item has wear and bends. Please review listing photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Size: 10x8 in
Explore More...

