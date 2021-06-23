Mixed Set of 3 Original 10×8 inch Western Movie Press Lobby Cards – Dub ‘Cannonball’ Taylor, John Saxon [G02]

- Filmography Border Saddlemates | Silver Trails | The Plunderers
Mixed Set of 3 Original 10×8 inch Western Movie Press Lobby Cards. Includes the films Silver Trails (1948) with Dub ‘Cannonball’ Taylor, Border Saddlemates (1952) with Rex Allen, and The Plunderers (1960) with John Saxon.
Item has wear and bends. Please review listing photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Size: 10x8 in
