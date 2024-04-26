Enter the Dragon Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Extended Edition Lalo Schifrin CD [X87]

View larger $18.26

$16.60 See Options - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock CD

SKU: 210219-85222-1

UPC: 651702636921

Part No: ALEPH048

Weight: 1 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Enter the Dragon was the first martial arts film produced by Americans and would be actor Bruce Lee’s final film. Both the film and Schifrin’s score have earned cult followings in the 40 years since the initial release. The film was added to the National Film Registry in 2004. Kung Fu culture has proven to be a major influence on the development of hiphop culture, movies and music – and both the film and Lalo’s score are still recognized as major influencers. Even as recently as 2013, the group Blue Scholars released a song called “Lalo Schifrin”, boasting the lyric “I compose fight misic like Lalo Schifrin/Me and Bruce Lee, not so different.” Lee told Lalo that there was a 2,000-year tradition in martial arts,” Schifrin described his first meeting with the film’s star Bruce Lee. “He had to learn all of the rules in order to break them. Right away, I found we had that in common: I studies classical music, centuries of European classical tradition, rules and regulation, things that you can and cannot do. And then we break all the rules.”

– Lalo Schifrin

Playlists

Prologue - The First Fight

Main Titles

Su-Lin (The Monk)

Sampans and Flashbacks

Han's Island

The Banquet

Headset Jazz

The Gentle Softness

Into The Night

Goodbye Oharra

Bamboo Birdcage

Han's Cruelty

The Human Fly

The Big Battle

Broken Mirrors

End Titles

Theme From Enter The Dragon

Main Titles (Alternate)

Specifications