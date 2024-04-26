(500) Days of Summer Blu-ray (2015) Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Zooey Deschanel [X88]

- Product Types: Movies & TV Home Entertainment
- Formats: Blu-ray
(500) Days of Summer Blu-ray (2015)
In this quirky romantic comedy about love and fate, a young greeting card writer (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) is hopelessly, helplessly searching for the girl of his dreams…and his new co-worker, Summer Finn (Zooey Deschanel), may just be “the one.” But the 500 days of their offbeat relationship reveal (in no particular order) that the road to happiness can be unpredictable, uncontrollable–and unbelievably funny!
Director: Marc Webb
Actors: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Zooey Deschanel
UPC: 024543634737