Suzanne Somers Publicity Photo [210906-0120]

This incredible publicity shot of sexy Suzanne Somers was taken in August of 1982. That was soon after the actress completed her run on the cult favorite sitcom Three’s Company. Prior to her work on the iconic television series, Somers had minor roles in a number of major films such as Steve McQueen’s Bullitt, the George Lucas-directed American Graffiti, Clint Eastwood’s Magnum Force, and Tom Laughlin’s cult martial arts drama Billy Jack Goes to Washington. She also appeared on the TV series Lotsa Luck!, The Rockford Files, Sky Heist, One Day at a Time, Starsky and Hutch, The Six Million Dollar Man, and The Love Boat before making a splash as Chrissy Snow in Three’s Company.
