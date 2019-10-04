Share Page Support Us
Our Army at War Sgt. Rock’s Easy Co. (No. 141, April 1964) Joe Kubert [9055]

Our Army at War Sgt. Rock’s Easy Co. (No. 141, April 1964) Joe Kubert [9055]
View larger

$12.00

$7.98


1 in stock


comicSKU: 191004-79297-1
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Product Types: Books | Comics
Genres: Action | Comic Based | Drama | War
Studio: DC Entertainment
Item Release Date: April 1, 1964
Details

Our Army at War Sgt. Rock’s Easy Co. (No. 141, April 1964) Joe Kubert.

The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. There is a small hole in the top corner. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Language: English


Artists: Joe Kubert

