Set of 4 Travis Quality Bread Products Vintage Mickey Mouse Comic Newspaper Advertising Spots [364]

$25.99
$19.99
pagesSKU: 210113-84266-1
Weight: 0.05 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Weight: 0.05 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
View All: Mickey Mouse items
Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers | Memorabilia
Genres: Comedy | Comic Based | Family | Fantasy
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Set of 4 Travis Quality Bread Products Vintage Mickey Mouse Comic Newspaper Advertising Spots.
The item is in very good shape with some wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Pages: 4
Characters: Mickey Mouse
Related Items
Categories
Comedy | Comic Based | Family | Fantasy | Magazines & Newspapers | Memorabilia