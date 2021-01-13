Share Page Support Us
Set of 4 Travis Quality Bread Products Vintage Mickey Mouse Comic Newspaper Advertising Spots [364]

View larger
$25.99

$19.99


1 in stock


pagesSKU: 210113-84266-1
Weight: 0.05 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Details

Set of 4 Travis Quality Bread Products Vintage Mickey Mouse Comic Newspaper Advertising Spots.

The item is in very good shape with some wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Pages: 4


Characters: Mickey Mouse

