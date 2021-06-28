Sons of the Pioneers Original Western Movie Press Photo Lobby Card (1942) [LBY65]

- Cast: Bob Nolan | Bradley Page | Chester Conklin | Forrest Taylor | George 'Gabby' Hayes | Hal Taliaferro | Hugh Farr | Karl Farr | Lloyd Perryman | Maris Wrixon | Minerva Urecal | Pat Brady | Roy Rogers | Tim Spencer
- Directors: Joseph Kane
- Project Name Sons of the Pioneers
- Product Types: Lobby Cards | Originals
- Genres: Adventure | Western
- Studios: Republic Pictures
- Original Release Date: July 2, 1942
Sons of the Pioneers Original Western Movie Press Photo Lobby Card (1942).
Item has wear. Please review listing photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Size: 10x8 in
