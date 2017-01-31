Storefront Theatre Collection Volume 2: Bizarre Art Theatre

DVD SKU: 170201-62647-1

Details

In this second volume of The Storefront Theatre Collection, we journey to Pittsburgh to spend an eerie night at the Bizarre Art Theatre, for 12 of the weirdest, wildest and most unsettling films ever unspooled through a 16mm projector.

Vinegar Syndrome presents the second release in its ‘Storefront Theatre Collection’, which celebrates both the strange and often homegrown productions that played in ‘mini-theatres’ of the 70s. This special-edition 3-disc set is uniquely packaged in 100% recycled card stock and features a heavy-duty slipcase.

Sex-starved slashers! Seductive stranglers! Debauched devil worshippers! All could be found in the storefront cinema of the 70s.

Witnesses a sex-crazed scientist unleash his pent up desires in DR. SEXUAL AND MR. HYDE! See Satan send his sons to earth to collect beautiful women for devilish orgies in HOTTER THAN HELL! Stare in terror as a masked killer murders nubile starlets in COME DEADLY! Explore the agony of the shocking sex rituals performed by the RITES OF URANUS! Shiver in fear as a group of unsuspecting friends enter the HOUSE OF DE SADE! Gasp in suspense as a knife-wielding killer preys on an all girls boarding school MANIA.

These films, plus 6 more tales of ghosts, goblins, fiendish killers, and even Bigfoot, are all here to scare your pants off, and plunge you into a cinematic bacchanale straight from hell.

Directed by: Various

Years: 1971-1976

Special Features

All films scanned, restored and preserved in 2k from ultra-rare 16mm archival elements

Specifications

Aspect Ratio: 1.33:1

Cast: Andrea True | Helen Madigan | Joey Silvera | Judy Angel | Vanessa del Rio

