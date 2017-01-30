Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Labyrinth 30th Anniversary Edition

Labyrinth 30th Anniversary Edition
View larger
Labyrinth 30th Anniversary Edition
Labyrinth 30th Anniversary Edition

$19.99

$11.99


2 in stock


Blu-raySKU: 170131-62644-1
UPC: 043396474444
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Type | Movies & TV
Lines: Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray | Digital
Genres: Adventure | Fantasy
Studio: SONY Pictures Home Entertainment
Original U.S. Release: June 27, 1986
Item Release Date: September 20, 2016
Rating: PG
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

An imaginative 16-year old girl is given 13 hours to solve a labyrinth and rescue her baby brother when her wish for him to be taken away is granted by the Goblin King. The generation-defining Jim Henson fantasy classic celebrates its 30th anniversary with fully restored picture & sound and all-new special features. Starring David Bowie and Jennifer Connelly.

Special Features

  • 4K Restoration & Dolby Atmos soundtrack (Dolby TrueHD 7.1 compatible)
  • All new the Henson Legacy Featurette with Jennifer Connelly and the Henson family talking about the art of puppetry and the magic of Jim Henson, along with a visit to the “Center for Puppetry Arts” featuring The Jim Henson Collection and over 100 puppets from Labyrinth
  • All new Labyrinth Anniversary Q&A hosted by Mythbuster’s Adam Savage with participants Brian Henson, David Goelz and Karen Prell, and surprise guest
  • Remembering the Goblin King
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • The Storytellers Picture-In-Picture Track
  • Commentary by Conceptual Designer Brian Froud
  • Making-Of Documentary Inside the Labyrinth
  • Journey Through the Labyrinth: Kingdom of Characters & The Quest for Goblin City
  • Digital HD with Ultraviolet (subject to expiration)
  • Multi-page full-color hardcover book included

Specifications

  • Language: English
  • Dubbed: German, French, Portuguese, Italian, Spanish
  • Region: All Regions

Cast: Christopher Malcolm | David Bowie | Jennifer Connelly | Shelley Thompson | Toby Froud
Directors: Jim Henson

Related Items

The Man Who Fell To Earth Limited Collector’s Edition Blu-ray Combo Pack plus Digital HD
Kong: Skull Island King Kong Attacks Youth and Childrens Apparel
Jurassic World Limited Collector’s Edition Blu-ray + Digital + DVD
Kong: Skull Island Immense King Kong Stands Tall
Kong: Skull Island King Kong Skull Outline Long Sleeve, Tank Top, Polo and Work Apparel
Kong: Skull Island King Kong Skull Outline Short Sleeve Apparel
Kong: Skull Island King Kong in the Sunrise Youth and Childrens Apparel
Underworld – Music From The Motion Picture Original Soundtrack Black Friday RSD 2016
Kong: Skull Island King Kong Fights Monsters in the Mighty Jungle Adult Apparel
Kong: Skull Island King Kong Fights at Sunset Short Sleeve Apparel

Categories

Adventure | Blu-ray | Digital | Fantasy | Movies & TV | SONY Pictures Home Entertainment | Throwback Space

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *