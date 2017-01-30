Labyrinth 30th Anniversary Edition

View larger $19.99 $11.99 - Select Qty - 1 2

Formats: Blu-ray | Digital

Genres: Adventure | Fantasy

Studio: SONY Pictures Home Entertainment

Original U.S. Release: June 27, 1986

Item Release Date: September 20, 2016

Rating: PG

An imaginative 16-year old girl is given 13 hours to solve a labyrinth and rescue her baby brother when her wish for him to be taken away is granted by the Goblin King. The generation-defining Jim Henson fantasy classic celebrates its 30th anniversary with fully restored picture & sound and all-new special features. Starring David Bowie and Jennifer Connelly.

4K Restoration & Dolby Atmos soundtrack (Dolby TrueHD 7.1 compatible)

All new the Henson Legacy Featurette with Jennifer Connelly and the Henson family talking about the art of puppetry and the magic of Jim Henson, along with a visit to the “Center for Puppetry Arts” featuring The Jim Henson Collection and over 100 puppets from Labyrinth

All new Labyrinth Anniversary Q&A hosted by Mythbuster’s Adam Savage with participants Brian Henson, David Goelz and Karen Prell, and surprise guest

Remembering the Goblin King

Theatrical Trailer

The Storytellers Picture-In-Picture Track

Commentary by Conceptual Designer Brian Froud

Making-Of Documentary Inside the Labyrinth

Journey Through the Labyrinth: Kingdom of Characters & The Quest for Goblin City

Digital HD with Ultraviolet (subject to expiration)

Multi-page full-color hardcover book included

Language: English

Dubbed: German, French, Portuguese, Italian, Spanish

Region: All Regions

Cast: Christopher Malcolm | David Bowie | Jennifer Connelly | Shelley Thompson | Toby Froud

Directors: Jim Henson

