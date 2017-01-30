Labyrinth 30th Anniversary Edition

$19.99
$11.99
UPC: 043396474444
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Type | Movies & TV
Lines: Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray | Digital
Genres: Adventure | Fantasy
Studio: SONY Pictures Home Entertainment
Original U.S. Release: June 27, 1986
Item Release Date: September 20, 2016
Rating: PG
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
An imaginative 16-year old girl is given 13 hours to solve a labyrinth and rescue her baby brother when her wish for him to be taken away is granted by the Goblin King. The generation-defining Jim Henson fantasy classic celebrates its 30th anniversary with fully restored picture & sound and all-new special features. Starring David Bowie and Jennifer Connelly.
Special Features
- 4K Restoration & Dolby Atmos soundtrack (Dolby TrueHD 7.1 compatible)
- All new the Henson Legacy Featurette with Jennifer Connelly and the Henson family talking about the art of puppetry and the magic of Jim Henson, along with a visit to the “Center for Puppetry Arts” featuring The Jim Henson Collection and over 100 puppets from Labyrinth
- All new Labyrinth Anniversary Q&A hosted by Mythbuster’s Adam Savage with participants Brian Henson, David Goelz and Karen Prell, and surprise guest
- Remembering the Goblin King
- Theatrical Trailer
- The Storytellers Picture-In-Picture Track
- Commentary by Conceptual Designer Brian Froud
- Making-Of Documentary Inside the Labyrinth
- Journey Through the Labyrinth: Kingdom of Characters & The Quest for Goblin City
- Digital HD with Ultraviolet (subject to expiration)
- Multi-page full-color hardcover book included
Specifications
- Language: English
- Dubbed: German, French, Portuguese, Italian, Spanish
- Region: All Regions
Cast: Christopher Malcolm | David Bowie | Jennifer Connelly | Shelley Thompson | Toby Froud
Directors: Jim Henson
Related Items
Categories
Adventure | Blu-ray | Digital | Fantasy | Movies & TV | SONY Pictures Home Entertainment | Throwback Space