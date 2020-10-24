Blade Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Edition (2019)

View larger $24.99 $23.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

Original U.S. Release: August 21, 1998

Item Release Date: October 4, 2019

Rating: R

Grammy, Emmy and Clio award winning composer created the score to this commercially successful Marvel film that spawned two sequels and gave Wesley Snipes one of his signature film roles. Available for the first time on LP, the jacket, innersleeve and labels thematically reference the famous vampire warehouse rave party scene. Mahershala Ali is set to reprise the Blade character in 2021.

It’s a little known fact that Bruce Lee’s daughter, Shannon Lee, had a small role in Blade. The film’s lead, Wesley Snipes, was a serious martial artist and also produced a 2 hour television special around the time of the movie’s release, celebrating many martial artists and their accomplishments.

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Donal Logue | Kris Kristofferson | N'Bushe Wright | Sanaa Lathan | Shannon Lee | Stephen Dorff | Traci Lords | Udo Kier | Wesley Snipes

Directors: Stephen Norrington

Project Name: Blade

Composers: Mark Isham

Authors: David S. Goyer

