Nighthawks Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Edition (2016)

Original U.S. Release: April 10, 1981

Item Release Date: December 16, 2016

Rating: R

This is the original motion picture soundtrack for the 1981 crime thriller Nighthawks starring Sylvester Stallone and Billy Dee Williams. Nighthawks was Keith Emerson’s first major American film score. The soundtrack includes Keith’s vocal of the Stevie Winwood classic “I’m A Man.” The soundtrack has been unavailable on CD for more than a decade. This release features new liner notes by Jerry McCulley.

Cast: Billy Dee Williams | Joe Spinell | Lindsay Wagner | Nigel Davenport | Persis Khambatta | Rutger Hauer | Sylvester Stallone

Directors: Bruce Malmuth | Gary Nelson

Project Name: Nighthawks

Composers: Keith Emerson

