Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Nighthawks Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Edition (2016)

Nighthawks Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Edition (2016)
View larger

$22.99

$19.97


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 201024-82570-1
UPC: 030206741117
Part No: MCMLP6741117
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Billy Dee Williams | Joe Spinell | Rutger Hauer | Sylvester Stallone  items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Action | Crime | Cult Cinema | Thrillers
Studio: Varese Sarabande
Original U.S. Release: April 10, 1981
Item Release Date: December 16, 2016
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This is the original motion picture soundtrack for the 1981 crime thriller Nighthawks starring Sylvester Stallone and Billy Dee Williams. Nighthawks was Keith Emerson’s first major American film score. The soundtrack includes Keith’s vocal of the Stevie Winwood classic “I’m A Man.” The soundtrack has been unavailable on CD for more than a decade. This release features new liner notes by Jerry McCulley.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Billy Dee Williams | Joe Spinell | Lindsay Wagner | Nigel Davenport | Persis Khambatta | Rutger Hauer | Sylvester Stallone
Directors: Bruce Malmuth | Gary Nelson
Project Name: Nighthawks
Composers: Keith Emerson

Related Items

Shorty the Pimp Original Soundtrack Album
Inside Karate Magazine (August 1991) Bill Superfoot Wallace 190111
Jason Bourne Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Album – Music by John Powell and David Buckley
New York Knicks’ Jeremy Lin: Lin-Sanity Special Collector’s Edition (2012) [9008]
David Cronenberg’s Scanners Special Edition Criterion Collection DVD
Alien Prey Fleece Blanket
Ford At Fox 21-DVD + Book + Ephemera Box Set Collection
The Vivien Leigh Anniversary Collection Blu-ray Edition
Entertainment Weekly Magazine (Nov 20-27, 2015) Collector’s Double Issue, Daisy Ridley, Star Wars [9251]
Yank Magazine: The Army Weekly (December 21, 1945, Vol. 4, No. 27) [249]

Categories

Action | Crime | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Music & Spoken Word | Thrillers | Varese Sarabande | Vinyl