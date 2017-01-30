Fear the Walking Dead The Complete First Season Special Edition Blu-ray with Lenticular Cover Art

$29.99
$17.99
UPC: 013132640587
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: New
View All: AMC items
Product Types: Type | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Flavor
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Action | Horror | Thriller
Studio: Anchor Bay Entertainment
Original U.S. Release: August 23, 2015
Item Release Date: March 22, 2016
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Living in the same universe as The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead is a gritty drama that explores the onset of the undead apocalypse through the lens of a fractured family. Set in a city where people come to escape, shield secrets, and bury their pasts, a mysterious outbreak threatens to disrupt what little stability high school guidance counselor Madison Clark and English teacher Travis Manawa have managed to assemble. The everyday pressure of blending two families while dealing with resentful, escapist, and strung out children takes a back seat when society begins to break down. A forced evolution, a necessary survival of the fittest takes hold, and our dysfunctional family must either reinvent themselves or embrace their darker histories.
Special Features
- Audio Commentaries
- Pilot Episode: The Widescreen Version
- Deleted Scenes
- Inside Fear the Walking Dead
- FEAR: The Beginning
- Five Things You Need to Survive
- Locations: LA & Vancouver
- Quarantined
- Stunts and Anarchy
- The Faces of Fear
Specifications
- Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1
- Number of Discs: 2
- Dubbed: Spanish, French
- Subtitles: English, Spanish, French
- Language: English (Dolby TrueHD 5.1)
- Region: A
Cast: Alycia Debnam-Carey | Cliff Curtis | Colman Domingo | Danay Garcia | Elizabeth Rodriguez | Frank Dillane | Karen Bethzabe | Kim Dickens | Lorenzo James Henrie | Mercedes Mason | Patricia Reyes Spíndola | Paul Calderon | Raul Casso | Ruben Blades
Related Items
Categories
Action | Anchor Bay Entertainment | Blu-ray | Cult Flavor | Horror | Movies & TV | Thriller