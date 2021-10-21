Phyllis Davis in the Cult Classic Sweet Sugar Publicity Photo [210906-47]

View larger $13.41

This rare publicity photo of Phyllis Davis from the 1972 cult action drama Sweet Sugar was one of a set of photographs that was used as reference for the movie poster art for the film. The print has been created from a super high resolution scan of the original negative.

Sweet Sugar centers on a prostitute that goes by the name Sugar (Phyllis Davis), who’s set up by a corrupt politician. She is sent to a chain gang run by the notorious Dr. John (Angus Duncan), who performs cruel medical experiments on the prisoners and those who work for him.

Michel Levesque – who was the Art Director for a number of cult classic films such as Naked Angels, Supervixens, Ilsa, Harem Keeper of the Oil Sheiks, and Cannonball!, as well as the director of Werewolves on Wheels – helmed Sweet Sugar. The movie also starred Ellaraino, Timothy Brown, Pamela Collins, Cliff Osmond, Angus Duncan, Jacqueline Giroux, Darl Severns, Albert Cole, James Houghton, James Whitworth, Elvira Oropeza and Ramón Coll.

