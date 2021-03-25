Chinese Hercules + Bruce’s Ninja Secret Drive-in Double Feature No. 8 Blu-ray Edition

- Cast: Bolo Yeung | Bruce Le | Fan Chiang | Fat Chung | Jackie Cheng | Lieh Lo | Michael Wai-Man Chan | Tao Chiang | Tin Leung | Yeh Fang
- Directors: Joseph Velasco | Ta Huang
- Project Name Bruce's Ninja Secret | Chinese Hercules
- Product Types: Movies & TV
- Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
- Formats: Blu-ray
- Genres: Action | Cult Cinema | Grindhouse | Martial Arts | Parody
- Studios: Dark Force Entertainment
- Product Release Date: September 29, 2020
- Rating: R
- More: Bolo Yeung | Bruce Le | Lieh Lo
Two Grindhouse Kung-Fu Drive-In Classics! One Great Price!
CHINESE HERCULES (1973) – A martial arts fighter (Bolo Yeung, Double Impact), haunted by his past, takes a job as a dock worker in a small village. His vow never to fight again is tested by the cruel owner of the pier.
BRUCE’S NINJA SECRET (1988) – Bruce fights villain after villain as the ever-changing plot never stops in this non-stop madness!
Special Features
- Features 'DRIVE-IN MODE' for the full nostalgic drive-in experience
- New HD transfers made from the only known existing 35mm prints with extensive scene by scene color correction
- Double feature stars martial arts action legends Bolo Yeung (Bloodsport, Enter the Dragon, Double Impact) and Bruce Le (Challenge of the Tiger, Infra-Man)
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1
- Language: English (Dubbed)
- Region: A,B,C
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Bolo Yeung | Bruce Le | Fan Chiang | Fat Chung | Jackie Cheng | Joseph Velasco | Lieh Lo | Michael Wai-Man Chan | Ta Huang | Tao Chiang | Tin Leung | Yeh Fang
- Shows / Movies: Bruce's Ninja Secret | Chinese Hercules
- Genres: Action | Cult Cinema | Grindhouse | Martial Arts | Parody
- Studios / Manufacturers: Dark Force Entertainment
- Product Types: Blu-ray | Movies & TV