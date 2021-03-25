Share Page Support Us
Chinese Hercules + Bruce’s Ninja Secret Drive-in Double Feature No. 8 Blu-ray Edition

Chinese Hercules + Bruce’s Ninja Secret Drive-in Double Feature No. 8 Blu-ray Edition
$29.99
$19.99
1 in stock
Blu-ray
SKU: 210325-85918-1
UPC: 764595880972
Part No: D88097
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Condition: New

Two Grindhouse Kung-Fu Drive-In Classics! One Great Price!

CHINESE HERCULES (1973) – A martial arts fighter (Bolo Yeung, Double Impact), haunted by his past, takes a job as a dock worker in a small village. His vow never to fight again is tested by the cruel owner of the pier.

BRUCE’S NINJA SECRET (1988) – Bruce fights villain after villain as the ever-changing plot never stops in this non-stop madness!

Special Features

  • Features 'DRIVE-IN MODE' for the full nostalgic drive-in experience
  • New HD transfers made from the only known existing 35mm prints with extensive scene by scene color correction
  • Double feature stars martial arts action legends Bolo Yeung (Bloodsport, Enter the Dragon, Double Impact) and Bruce Le (Challenge of the Tiger, Infra-Man)

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1
  • Language: English (Dubbed)
  • Region: A,B,C
