Chinese Hercules + Bruce’s Ninja Secret Drive-in Double Feature No. 8 Blu-ray Edition

Two Grindhouse Kung-Fu Drive-In Classics! One Great Price!

CHINESE HERCULES (1973) – A martial arts fighter (Bolo Yeung, Double Impact), haunted by his past, takes a job as a dock worker in a small village. His vow never to fight again is tested by the cruel owner of the pier.

BRUCE’S NINJA SECRET (1988) – Bruce fights villain after villain as the ever-changing plot never stops in this non-stop madness!

Special Features

Features 'DRIVE-IN MODE' for the full nostalgic drive-in experience

New HD transfers made from the only known existing 35mm prints with extensive scene by scene color correction

Double feature stars martial arts action legends Bolo Yeung (Bloodsport, Enter the Dragon, Double Impact) and Bruce Le (Challenge of the Tiger, Infra-Man)

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1

Language: English (Dubbed)

Region: A,B,C

