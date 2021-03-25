Beasts Clawing at Straws Blu-ray Edition

View larger $29.99

A Luis Vuitton bag stuffed full of cash sends a group of hard-luck lowlifes on a desperate chase for the fortune in this pitch-black neo-noir crime thriller. Fish-mongering gangsters, a greasy cop, an “innocent” gym cleaner, a young prostitute, her wife beater of a husband, her ruthless boss and her clueless boyfriend all violently scheme to get their hands on the elusive bag. First time director Kim Yong-hoon’s witty thriller is a beautifully constructed puzzle that with each double-cross, the pieces fall into place. Starring Jung Woo-sung from Asura: City of Madness and Jeon Do-yeon, award winner in Cannes for her lead role in Secret Sunshine.

Special Features

Trailer

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Aspect Ratio: 2.39:1

Audio: 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio / 2.0 Dolby Stereo

Runtime: 108

Language: Korean

Subtitles: English

