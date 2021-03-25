Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Beasts Clawing at Straws Blu-ray Edition

Beasts Clawing at Straws Blu-ray Edition
View larger
$29.99
$22.90
See Options

2 in stock
Blu-ray
SKU: 210325-85916-1
UPC: 851597006957
Part No: ART74B
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Condition: New

A Luis Vuitton bag stuffed full of cash sends a group of hard-luck lowlifes on a desperate chase for the fortune in this pitch-black neo-noir crime thriller. Fish-mongering gangsters, a greasy cop, an “innocent” gym cleaner, a young prostitute, her wife beater of a husband, her ruthless boss and her clueless boyfriend all violently scheme to get their hands on the elusive bag. First time director Kim Yong-hoon’s witty thriller is a beautifully constructed puzzle that with each double-cross, the pieces fall into place. Starring Jung Woo-sung from Asura: City of Madness and Jeon Do-yeon, award winner in Cannes for her lead role in Secret Sunshine.

Special Features

  • Trailer

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Aspect Ratio: 2.39:1
  • Audio: 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio / 2.0 Dolby Stereo
  • Runtime: 108
  • Language: Korean
  • Subtitles: English
Explore More...

Related Items

Vintage Batman Movie 1990 Calendar SEALED
The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season 3-Disc Blu-ray Special Edition with Exclusive Cryptozoic Trading Card
Frank Frazetta Beauty and the Beast 24 x 36 inch Art Poster
Original Crime Scene Photos by Topping – Anthony Scalise Murder Scene
Enter the Dragon Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Extended Edition Composed by Lalo Schifrin CD
Pulse (1988) Blu-ray
Abel Ferrara’s The Projectionist Blu-ray Edition
The Naked Face
Foxy Brown Original Soundtrack Album Vinyl Edition Willie Hutch
Game of Thrones Stark Direwolf Sigil USB Drives
Blu-raySKU: 210325-85916-1
UPC: 851597006957
Part No: ART74B
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Condition: New