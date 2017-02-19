Twitter
Poltergeist Official Movie Poster Magazine Published by Walkerprint (1982) MGM

Poltergeist Official Movie Poster Magazine Published by Walkerprint (1982) MGM
Poltergeist Official Movie Poster Magazine Published by Walkerprint (1982) MGM
Poltergeist Official Movie Poster Magazine Published by Walkerprint (1982) MGM

$19.99

$15.99


53 in stock


Poster MagazineSKU: 170219-63202-1
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: VG Very Good


Product Types: Art & Prints | Posters | Magazines
Lines: Throwback Space
Genres: Horror | Suspense | Thriller
Studio: MGM
Original U.S. Release: June 4, 1984
Rating: PG
Used items are not returnable and can not be refunded.
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

We have a number of copies of the original Poltergeist Official Movie Poster Magazine. These items were produced under license by Walkerprint Publications to promote the Tobe Hooper-directed film when it was released in theaters. The “magazine” opens into a giant 33 x 23 inch movie poster. These items are now an extremely rare collectible part of the movie Poltergeist, which starred Craig T. Nelson, JoBeth Williams, Beatrice Straight, Dominique Dunne, Oliver Robins, Heather O’Rourke, Michael McManus, Virginia Kiser, Martin Casella, Richard Lawson, Zelda Rubinstein, James Karen, Lou Perryman, Clair E. Leucart and Dirk Blocker.

In Poltergeist – written by Steven Spielberg and directed by Tobe Hooper – a young family’s dream home is haunted by numerous ghosts.

The Poltergeist Official Movie Poster Magazines are in excellent condition and have been stored in clear plastic. There are signs of wear from storage, along with slight creases, corner dings and cracking along the main fold.

Cast: Beatrice Straight | Clair E. Leucart | Craig T. Nelson | Dirk Blocker | Dominique Dunne | Heather O'Rourke | James Karen | JoBeth Williams | Lou Perryman | Martin Casella | Michael McManus | Oliver Robins | Richard Lawson | Virginia Kiser | Zelda Rubinstein
Directors: Tobe Hooper

