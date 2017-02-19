House: Two Stories 2-Disc Limited Edition (5,000 unit) Blu-ray (House, House II: The Second Story)

$59.99
Details
Step inside, we’ve been expecting you! At long-last, Arrow Video is proud to present the first two instalments of hit horror franchise House on Blu-ray for the first time! This beautifully illustrated 2-Disc Blu-ray set will be limited to 5,000 units.
In the original House, William Katt (Carrie) stars as Roger Cobb, a horror novelist struggling to pen his next bestseller. When he inherits his aunt’s creaky old mansion, Roger decides that he’s found the ideal place in which to get some writing done. Unfortunately, the house’s monstrous supernatural residents have other ideas…
Meanwhile, House II: The Second Story sees young Jesse (Arye Gross) moving into an old family mansion where his parents were mysteriously murdered years before. Plans for turning the place into a party pad are soon thwarted by the appearance of Jesse’s mummified great-great-grandfather, his mystical crystal skull and the zombie cowboy who’ll stop at nothing to lay his hands on it!
From the team that brought you Friday the 13th, House and House II are era-defining horror classics – now newly restored and loaded with brand new extras!
Special Features
- Brand new 2K restorations of House and House II: The Second Story
- High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation
- Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
- The House Companion – limited edition 60-page book featuring new writing on the entire House franchise by researcher Simon Barber, alongside a wealth of archive material
- House
- Audio commentary with director Steve Miner, producer Sean S. Cunningham, actor William Katt and screenwriter Ethan Wiley
- Ding Dong, You’re Dead! The Making of House – brand new documentary featuring interviews with Steve Miner, Sean S. Cunningham, Ethan Wiley, story creator Fred Dekker, stars William Katt, Kay Lenz, and George Wendt, composer Harry Manfredini, special make-up and creature effects artists Barney Burman, Brian Wade, James Belohovek, Shannon Shea, Kirk Thatcher, and Bill Sturgeon, special paintings artists Richard Hescox and William Stout, and stunt coordinator Kane Hodder
- Stills Gallery
- Theatrical Trailers
- House II: The Second Story
- Audio commentary with writer-director Ethan Wiley and producer Sean S. Cunningham
- It's Getting Weirder! The Making of House II: The Second Story brand new documentary featuring interviews with Ethan Wiley, Sean S. Cunningham, stars Arye Gross, Jonathan Stark, Lar Park Lincoln, and Devin DeVasquez, composer Harry Manfredini, special make-up and creature effects artists Chris Walas, Mike Smithson, visual effects supervisor Hoyt Yeatman, and stunt coordinator Kane Hodder
- Stills Gallery
- Theatrical Trailer
Specifications
- Runtime: 191
- Language: English
- Number of Discs: 2
- Aspect Ratio: Widescreen
Cast: Alan Autry | Amy Yasbeck | Arye Gross | Bill Maher | Bill McLean | Billy Beck | David Arnott | Dean Cleverdon | Devin DeVasquez | Doug MacHugh | Dwier Brown | Erik Silver | Felix Silla | George Wendt | Gregory Walcott | Jamie Calvert | Jayne Modean | Jayson Kane | John Ratzenberger | John William Young | Jonathan Stark | Kane Hodder | Kay Lenz | Lar Park Lincoln | Lenora May | Mark Silver | Mary Stavin | Michael Ensign | Mindy Sterling | Mitzi Kapture | Richard Moll | Ronn Carroll | Royal Dano | Stephen Nichols | Steve Susskind | Steven Williams | Susan French | William Katt
Directors: Ethan Wiley | Steve Miner
