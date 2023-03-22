- Cast: Bill Murray | Christopher Guest | Ellen Greene | Jim Belushi | John Candy | Levi Stubbs | Michelle Weeks | Rick Moranis | Steve Martin | Tichina Arnold | Tisha Campbell | Vincent Gardenia
- Directors: Frank Oz
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Formats: CD
- Genres: Comedy | Cult Cinema | Horror
- Studios: Ghostlight Records
- Product Release Date: July 8, 2021
- More: Bill Murray | Frank Oz | Jim Belushi | John Candy | Rick Moranis | Steve Martin | Tisha Campbell
Little Shop of Horrors The New Cast Soundtrack Album CD Edition.
This wildly exuberant and irresistible, Grammy Award nominated cast album stars Emmy Award winner Tammy Blanchard (Life with Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows), Tony Award® nominee Jonathan Groff (Hamilton), and two-time Tony winner Christian Borle (Something Rotten!). Together they bring succulent new life to the best musical ever adapted from a movie (Time Out). Featuring a book and lyrics by Oscar® and Grammy Award winner Howard Ashman (The Little Mermaid), music by Oscar and Tony winner Alan Menken (Aladdin), and direction by Tony winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening), this LITTLE SHOP is to die for! (NY1).
Playlists
Prologue/Little Shop of Horrors - By Ari Groover, Salome Smith, Joy Woods, & Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway Revival Company
Skid Row (Downtown) - By Tammy Blanchard, Jonathan Groff, Christian Borle, Tom Alan Robbins, Salome Smith, Teddy Yudain, Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway Revival Company
Da-Doo - By Jonathan Groff, Ari Groover, Salome Smith, Joy Woods
Grow for Me - By Jonathan Groff, Ari Groover, Salome Smith, Joy Woods
Ya Never Know - By Tom Alan Robbins, Jonathan Groff, Ari Groover, Salome Smith, Joy Woods
Somewhere That's Green - By Tammy Blanchard, Ari Groover, Salome Smith, Joy Woods
Closed for Renovation - By Tammy Blanchard, Jonathan Groff, Tom Alan Robbins
Dentist! - By Christian Borle, Ari Groover, Salome Smith, Joy Woods
Mushnik & Son - By Jonathan Groff, Tom Alan Robbins
Sudden Changes - By Jonathan Groff, Kingsley Leggs
Feed Me (Git It!) - By Jonathan Groff, Kingsley Leggs, Tammy Blanchard, Christian Borle, Ari Groover, Salome Smith, Joy Woods
Now (It's Just the Gas) - By Jonathan Groff, Christian Borle
Act I Finale - By Jonathan Groff, Kingsley Leggs, Ari Groover, Salome Smith, Joy Woods
Call Back in the Morning - By Tammy Blanchard, Jonathan Groff, & Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway Revival Company
Suddenly Seymour - By Tammy Blanchard, Jonathan Groff, & Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway Revival Company
Suppertime - By Kingsley Leggs, Jonathan Groff, Tom Alan Robbins, Ari Groover, Salome Smith, Joy Woods
The Meek Shall Inherit - By Christian Borle, Jonathan Groff, Ari Groover, Salome Smith, Joy Woods
Sominex/Suppertime (Reprise) - By Tammy Blanchard, Kingsley Leggs, Jonathan Groff, Ari Groover, Salome Smith, Joy Woods
Somewhere That's Green (Reprise) - By Tammy Blanchard, Jonathan Groff, & Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway Revival Company
Da-Doo (Reprise) - By Christian Borle, Jonathan Groff, Kingsley Leggs
Finale (Don't Feed the Plants) - By Tammy Blanchard, Jonathan Groff, Christian Borle, Tom Alan Robbins, Ari Groover, Salome Smith, Joy Woods, Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway Revival Company
Specifications
- Number of Discs:1
- People / Bands: Bill Murray | Christopher Guest | Ellen Greene | Frank Oz | Jim Belushi | John Candy | Levi Stubbs | Michelle Weeks | Rick Moranis | Steve Martin | Tichina Arnold | Tisha Campbell | Vincent Gardenia
- Shows / Movies: Little Shop of Horrors
- Genres: Comedy | Cult Cinema | Horror
- Companies: Ghostlight Records
- Product Types: Music & Movie Formats > CD | Music & Spoken Word
- Music Genres: Soundtracks