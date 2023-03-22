View larger $20.79

Little Shop of Horrors The New Cast Soundtrack Album CD Edition.

This wildly exuberant and irresistible, Grammy Award nominated cast album stars Emmy Award winner Tammy Blanchard (Life with Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows), Tony Award® nominee Jonathan Groff (Hamilton), and two-time Tony winner Christian Borle (Something Rotten!). Together they bring succulent new life to the best musical ever adapted from a movie (Time Out). Featuring a book and lyrics by Oscar® and Grammy Award winner Howard Ashman (The Little Mermaid), music by Oscar and Tony winner Alan Menken (Aladdin), and direction by Tony winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening), this LITTLE SHOP is to die for! (NY1).

Playlists

Prologue/Little Shop of Horrors - By Ari Groover, Salome Smith, Joy Woods, & Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway Revival Company

Skid Row (Downtown) - By Tammy Blanchard, Jonathan Groff, Christian Borle, Tom Alan Robbins, Salome Smith, Teddy Yudain, Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway Revival Company

Da-Doo - By Jonathan Groff, Ari Groover, Salome Smith, Joy Woods

Grow for Me - By Jonathan Groff, Ari Groover, Salome Smith, Joy Woods

Ya Never Know - By Tom Alan Robbins, Jonathan Groff, Ari Groover, Salome Smith, Joy Woods

Somewhere That's Green - By Tammy Blanchard, Ari Groover, Salome Smith, Joy Woods

Closed for Renovation - By Tammy Blanchard, Jonathan Groff, Tom Alan Robbins

Dentist! - By Christian Borle, Ari Groover, Salome Smith, Joy Woods

Mushnik & Son - By Jonathan Groff, Tom Alan Robbins

Sudden Changes - By Jonathan Groff, Kingsley Leggs

Feed Me (Git It!) - By Jonathan Groff, Kingsley Leggs, Tammy Blanchard, Christian Borle, Ari Groover, Salome Smith, Joy Woods

Now (It's Just the Gas) - By Jonathan Groff, Christian Borle

Act I Finale - By Jonathan Groff, Kingsley Leggs, Ari Groover, Salome Smith, Joy Woods

Call Back in the Morning - By Tammy Blanchard, Jonathan Groff, & Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway Revival Company

Suddenly Seymour - By Tammy Blanchard, Jonathan Groff, & Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway Revival Company

Suppertime - By Kingsley Leggs, Jonathan Groff, Tom Alan Robbins, Ari Groover, Salome Smith, Joy Woods

The Meek Shall Inherit - By Christian Borle, Jonathan Groff, Ari Groover, Salome Smith, Joy Woods

Sominex/Suppertime (Reprise) - By Tammy Blanchard, Kingsley Leggs, Jonathan Groff, Ari Groover, Salome Smith, Joy Woods

Somewhere That's Green (Reprise) - By Tammy Blanchard, Jonathan Groff, & Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway Revival Company

Da-Doo (Reprise) - By Christian Borle, Jonathan Groff, Kingsley Leggs

Finale (Don't Feed the Plants) - By Tammy Blanchard, Jonathan Groff, Christian Borle, Tom Alan Robbins, Ari Groover, Salome Smith, Joy Woods, Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway Revival Company

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

