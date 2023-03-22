Share Page Support Us
Little Shop of Horrors The New Cast Soundtrack Album CD Edition.

This wildly exuberant and irresistible, Grammy Award nominated cast album stars Emmy Award winner Tammy Blanchard (Life with Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows), Tony Award® nominee Jonathan Groff (Hamilton), and two-time Tony winner Christian Borle (Something Rotten!). Together they bring succulent new life to the best musical ever adapted from a movie (Time Out). Featuring a book and lyrics by Oscar® and Grammy Award winner Howard Ashman (The Little Mermaid), music by Oscar and Tony winner Alan Menken (Aladdin), and direction by Tony winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening), this LITTLE SHOP is to die for! (NY1).

Playlists

  • Prologue/Little Shop of Horrors - By Ari Groover, Salome Smith, Joy Woods, & Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway Revival Company

  • Skid Row (Downtown) - By Tammy Blanchard, Jonathan Groff, Christian Borle, Tom Alan Robbins, Salome Smith, Teddy Yudain, Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway Revival Company

  • Da-Doo - By Jonathan Groff, Ari Groover, Salome Smith, Joy Woods

  • Grow for Me - By Jonathan Groff, Ari Groover, Salome Smith, Joy Woods

  • Ya Never Know - By Tom Alan Robbins, Jonathan Groff, Ari Groover, Salome Smith, Joy Woods

  • Somewhere That's Green - By Tammy Blanchard, Ari Groover, Salome Smith, Joy Woods

  • Closed for Renovation - By Tammy Blanchard, Jonathan Groff, Tom Alan Robbins

  • Dentist! - By Christian Borle, Ari Groover, Salome Smith, Joy Woods

  • Mushnik & Son - By Jonathan Groff, Tom Alan Robbins

  • Sudden Changes - By Jonathan Groff, Kingsley Leggs

  • Feed Me (Git It!) - By Jonathan Groff, Kingsley Leggs, Tammy Blanchard, Christian Borle, Ari Groover, Salome Smith, Joy Woods

  • Now (It's Just the Gas) - By Jonathan Groff, Christian Borle

  • Act I Finale - By Jonathan Groff, Kingsley Leggs, Ari Groover, Salome Smith, Joy Woods

  • Call Back in the Morning - By Tammy Blanchard, Jonathan Groff, & Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway Revival Company

  • Suddenly Seymour - By Tammy Blanchard, Jonathan Groff, & Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway Revival Company

  • Suppertime - By Kingsley Leggs, Jonathan Groff, Tom Alan Robbins, Ari Groover, Salome Smith, Joy Woods

  • The Meek Shall Inherit - By Christian Borle, Jonathan Groff, Ari Groover, Salome Smith, Joy Woods

  • Sominex/Suppertime (Reprise) - By Tammy Blanchard, Kingsley Leggs, Jonathan Groff, Ari Groover, Salome Smith, Joy Woods

  • Somewhere That's Green (Reprise) - By Tammy Blanchard, Jonathan Groff, & Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway Revival Company

  • Da-Doo (Reprise) - By Christian Borle, Jonathan Groff, Kingsley Leggs

  • Finale (Don't Feed the Plants) - By Tammy Blanchard, Jonathan Groff, Christian Borle, Tom Alan Robbins, Ari Groover, Salome Smith, Joy Woods, Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway Revival Company

Specifications

  • Number of Discs:
    1
