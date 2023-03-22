Share Page Support Us
Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire Original Television Series Soundtrack CD Edition
Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire Original Television Series Soundtrack CD Edition Music by Daniel Hart.

Milan Records presents the soundtrack album for the AMC original series Interview with the Vampire. The album features selections of the original music from the show’s first season composed by Daniel Hart (The Green Knight, A Ghost Story, Pete’s Dragon, The Old Man and the Gun, Ain’t Them Bodies Saints, Strange Angel). Interview with the Vampire is created by Rolin Jones based on the iconic gothic novel by Anne Rice and stars Jacob Anderson, Sam Reid, Bailey Bass and Eric Bogosian. The horror drama tells Louis de Pointe, Lestat de Lioncourt and Claudia’s story of love, blood and the perils of immortality, as told to journalist Daniel Molloy.

About the Series

Based on Anne Rice’s iconic novel, follow Louis de Pointe’s epic story of love, blood and the perils of immortality, as told to the journalist Daniel Molloy. In the year 2022, the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac lives in Dubai and seeks to tell the story of his life or afterlife to renowned journalist Daniel Molloy. Beginning in early 20th-century New Orleans, Louis’ story follows his relationship with the vampire Lestat du Lioncourt and their formed family, including teen fledgling Claudia. Together, the vampire family endures immortality in New Orleans and beyond. As the interview continues in Dubai, Molloy discovers the truths beneath Louis’ story.

Playlists

  • Overture
    Interview with the Orchestra
    The World is a Savage Garden
    Viens A Moi
    Permanent Exile
    The Drum Was My Heart
    In Throes of Increasing Wonder
    The Sun Gives Life to Everything But Us
    My Very Nature That of the Devil
    Claudia
    Charlie
    The Fantasy of Happiness
    Vicious
    Are We the Sum of Our Worst Moments
    Come to Me
    Hey Sis You Don't Need Me
    To Beat Lestat You Have to Become Lestat
    Laudanum and Arsenic
    For a Young Violinist

Specifications

  • Number of Discs:
    1
