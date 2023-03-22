- Cast: Assad Zaman | Bailey Bass | Brad Heberlee | Brent Phillip Henry | Brian Anthony Wilson | Chris Stack | Christian Robinson | Damon Daunno | Dana Gourrier | Eric Bogosian | Gopal Divan | Jacob Anderson | Jeff Pope | John DiMaggio | Kalyne Coleman | Kyle Roussel | Luke Brandon Field | Matthew Dennis Lewis | Maura Grace Athari | Melissa Lehman | Rachel Alana Handler | Rae Dawn Chong | Rudy Eisenzopf | Russell Dennis Lewis | Sam Reid | Steven G. Norfleet | Xavier Mills
- Authors: Anne Rice
- Composers: Daniel Hart
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Lines: Pop Fetish
- Formats: CD
- Genres: Book Based | Cult Television | Drama | Fantasy | Television | Vampires
- Studios: AMC Television | Milan Records
- Original Release Date: October 2, 2022
- Product Release Date: January 10, 2023
- Rating: tv-ma
Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire Original Television Series Soundtrack CD Edition Music by Daniel Hart.
Milan Records presents the soundtrack album for the AMC original series Interview with the Vampire. The album features selections of the original music from the show’s first season composed by Daniel Hart (The Green Knight, A Ghost Story, Pete’s Dragon, The Old Man and the Gun, Ain’t Them Bodies Saints, Strange Angel). Interview with the Vampire is created by Rolin Jones based on the iconic gothic novel by Anne Rice and stars Jacob Anderson, Sam Reid, Bailey Bass and Eric Bogosian. The horror drama tells Louis de Pointe, Lestat de Lioncourt and Claudia’s story of love, blood and the perils of immortality, as told to journalist Daniel Molloy.
About the Series
Based on Anne Rice’s iconic novel, follow Louis de Pointe’s epic story of love, blood and the perils of immortality, as told to the journalist Daniel Molloy. In the year 2022, the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac lives in Dubai and seeks to tell the story of his life or afterlife to renowned journalist Daniel Molloy. Beginning in early 20th-century New Orleans, Louis’ story follows his relationship with the vampire Lestat du Lioncourt and their formed family, including teen fledgling Claudia. Together, the vampire family endures immortality in New Orleans and beyond. As the interview continues in Dubai, Molloy discovers the truths beneath Louis’ story.
Playlists
Overture
Interview with the Orchestra
The World is a Savage Garden
Viens A Moi
Permanent Exile
The Drum Was My Heart
In Throes of Increasing Wonder
The Sun Gives Life to Everything But Us
My Very Nature That of the Devil
Claudia
Charlie
The Fantasy of Happiness
Vicious
Are We the Sum of Our Worst Moments
Come to Me
Hey Sis You Don't Need Me
To Beat Lestat You Have to Become Lestat
Laudanum and Arsenic
For a Young Violinist
Specifications
- Number of Discs:1
