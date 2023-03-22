View larger $14.19

Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire Original Television Series Soundtrack CD Edition Music by Daniel Hart.

Milan Records presents the soundtrack album for the AMC original series Interview with the Vampire. The album features selections of the original music from the show’s first season composed by Daniel Hart (The Green Knight, A Ghost Story, Pete’s Dragon, The Old Man and the Gun, Ain’t Them Bodies Saints, Strange Angel). Interview with the Vampire is created by Rolin Jones based on the iconic gothic novel by Anne Rice and stars Jacob Anderson, Sam Reid, Bailey Bass and Eric Bogosian. The horror drama tells Louis de Pointe, Lestat de Lioncourt and Claudia’s story of love, blood and the perils of immortality, as told to journalist Daniel Molloy.

About the Series

Based on Anne Rice’s iconic novel, follow Louis de Pointe’s epic story of love, blood and the perils of immortality, as told to the journalist Daniel Molloy. In the year 2022, the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac lives in Dubai and seeks to tell the story of his life or afterlife to renowned journalist Daniel Molloy. Beginning in early 20th-century New Orleans, Louis’ story follows his relationship with the vampire Lestat du Lioncourt and their formed family, including teen fledgling Claudia. Together, the vampire family endures immortality in New Orleans and beyond. As the interview continues in Dubai, Molloy discovers the truths beneath Louis’ story.

Playlists

Overture

Interview with the Orchestra

The World is a Savage Garden

Viens A Moi

Permanent Exile

The Drum Was My Heart

In Throes of Increasing Wonder

The Sun Gives Life to Everything But Us

My Very Nature That of the Devil

Claudia

Charlie

The Fantasy of Happiness

Vicious

Are We the Sum of Our Worst Moments

Come to Me

Hey Sis You Don't Need Me

To Beat Lestat You Have to Become Lestat

Laudanum and Arsenic

For a Young Violinist

